Tenstorrent Gains Momentum in Asia With Rapidus Partnership
By Sally Ward-Foxton, EETimes (November 27, 2023)
SANTA CLARA, California—“When we met Rapidus for the first time, they said something really exciting: They want to speed up the iteration rate of making new technologies, and they want to focus in the first order on the speed of taping out the product in hand, rather than mass production and volume, and I think that is a really good focus,” Tenstorrent CEO Jim Keller said, speaking at a signing ceremony held this month to mark the company’s partnership with fledgling Japanese foundry Rapidus.
The deal with Rapidus marks Tenstorrent’s fourth public partnership with an Asian chip firm. The startup also has IP-licensing deals with companies, including LG and Korean automotive SoC maker BOS Semiconductor. Hyundai has also said it will use Tenstorrent tech across its portfolio. The company is also committed to building a CPU and R&D team in Japan, given the exceptional talent base in Japan, and Japan’s history of high-performance computing, EE Times has learned.
