Production Proven USB 3.2 Gen1/Gen2 IP Cores to ensure a seamless throughput for Next-Gen SoCs available for Immediate licensing

November 28, 2023 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s Silicon Proven and mature USB 3.2 Gen1 and Gen2 Controller and PHY IP Cores with a successful mass production track record in 7nm, 12nm, 22nm and 28nm process technology in a wide range of major Fabs. The USB Core has been integrated into mass produced chipsets including a wide range of applications in industrial, consumer, military, and defence applications.

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, the demand for faster and more reliable data transfer has led to the development of cutting-edge solutions. USB 3.2 Gen1 and Gen2 PHY and Controller IP cores, has emerged as a pivotal player and is set to become more prominent, offering high-performance connectivity for a wide array of applications. This article explores the key features and applications of USB 3.2 Gen1 PHY and Controller IP cores, highlighting their silicon-proven success and availability in various semiconductor manufacturing nodes.

USB 3.2 Gen1, also known as USB 3.0, has become the gold standard for high-speed data transfer. With a maximum data rate of 5 Gbps, it significantly outpaces its predecessor, only being bettered by the 10 Gbps data rate of the USB 3.2 Gen2. This increased speed is crucial for applications that demand rapid data exchange, such as external storage devices, high-resolution cameras, and multimedia peripherals ensuring seamless communication between devices.

These Silicon Proven USB Cores maturity level indicates their reliability and stability in real-world applications, they have also undergone rigorous testing and validation in various semiconductor manufacturing nodes, providing flexibility for designers to choose the most suitable technology for their specific applications and giving designers confidence in their performance. These IP cores are available in advanced nodes such as 7nm, 12nm, 22nm and 28nm allowing for efficient SoC Integration and versatility in design for Host, Device, Hub or OTG functionalities.

The versatility of USB 3.2 Gen1 and Gen2 PHY and Controller IP extends across a broad spectrum of applications. From high-speed external storage devices, enhancing data transfer rates and user experience, Professional cameras and imaging systems benefiting from the high bandwidth, facilitating the swift transfer of large media files in the consumer electronics sector to machine vision applications, where rapid data exchange is essential for real-time decision-making in the Industrial sector. Additionally, the automotive sector leverages USB 3.2 Gen1/Gen2 for in-vehicle connectivity, supporting multimedia systems and data transfer between devices.

USB 3.2 Gen1 and Gen2 PHY and Controller IP cores stand at the forefront of high-speed data transfer technology, offering versatility, reliability, and proven success in mass production SoCs. In addition to USB 3.2 Gen1 and Gen2 Controller & PHY IP Core, T2M ‘s broad silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes HDMI, Display Port, MIPI (CSI, DSI UniPro, UFS, RFFE, I3C), PCIe, DDR, 1G Ethernet, V-by-One, programmable SerDes, OnFi and many more, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm.

