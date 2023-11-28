Arteris Celebrates 3rd Year of Automotive ISO 26262 TCL1 Functional Safety Compliance for Magillem SoC Integration Automation

Third consecutive year of ISO 26262 “Fit for Purpose – Tool Confidence Level 1” of Magillem system-on-chip integration automation software products

CAMPBELL, Calif. – November 28, 2023 – Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that its Magillem SoC integration automation software products have achieved their third consecutive year of Automotive ISO 26262:2018 Tool Confidence Level 1 (TCL1) certification by TÜV SÜD. This milestone expands upon Arteris’ ongoing commitment to delivering functional safety capabilities for mission-critical applications across the entire product portfolio.

ISO 26262 is an internationally recognized standard for ensuring functional safety in the automotive industry. It establishes comprehensive guidelines for designing and testing electrical and electronic systems in vehicles, ultimately reducing risks and accidents associated with automotive technology.

"Automotive semiconductor manufacturers, component suppliers and OEMs are under increasing pressure to deliver innovative technology with the highest levels of functional safety,” said Günter Greil, head of department at TÜV SÜD. “Arteris’ Magillem SoC integration automation software continues to meet the rigorous requirements of ISO 26262 TCL1, which in turn allows their customers to reduce the time spent on tool qualification and focus instead on product development.”

“We are pleased that Arteris’ Magillem SoC integration products recently passed their annual factory inspection, which reaffirms their sustained level of high-quality development demanded by ISO 26262 TCL1,” said Stefano Lorenzini, functional safety fellow at Arteris. “This achievement reflects our ongoing pursuit of excellence, ensuring our tools play a vital role in advancing automotive safety, which allows our customers to design the innovative technology of tomorrow while ensuring the utmost quality and reliability.”

This accomplishment further reinforces Arteris’ position as a leader in system IP and SoC integration automation, simplifying the chip certification process and ensuring the highest functional safety standards in the automotive industry. For more information about Arteris automotive solutions, please visit arteris.com/solutions/automotive/. To learn more about Arteris ISO 26262-certified products, please visit arteris.com/solutions/safety/.

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for accelerating system-on-chip (SoC) development across today’s electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration automation technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.





