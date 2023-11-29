Logic Fruit Technologies Launches LIN Master Slave IP Core

Delhi/NCR, India – November 29, 2023 -- Logic Fruit Technologies Pvt. Ltd, the leading provider of IPs, Embedded Solutions, and product engineering services today announced the release of LIN Master Slave IP Core.

Local Interconnect Network (LIN) is a broadcasting, Single Master, and Multi Slave (up to 16) communication protocol designed to support those features where CAN is not required.

With its self-synchronization feature and ability to support up to 16 slaves, LIN is the go-to choice for those seeking a reliable and efficient communication protocol.

"Logic Fruit Technologies' LIN Master Slave IP Core was developed to provide a cost-effective and simplified solution for low-speed applications in the automotive industry. Our goal is to meet the growing demand for LIN in the automotive sector and provide our clients with advanced embedded solutions," said Shashank Chaurasia, Business Unit Head.

For more information on the design specifications and features offered, you can contact us or download the LIN Master Slave IP Core Datasheet.

About Us:

Logic Fruit Technologies is a leading Product Engineering & Design Services provider based in India, with a global clientele. The company specializes in developing high-performance embedded computing systems and applications for test and measurement and aerospace and defense, utilizing a range of cutting-edge technologies such as FPGA design, software development, and AI/ML.

Logic Fruit provides end-to-end solutions, from conception to finished product, and has a wealth of experience in a variety of high-speed digital protocols and communication buses. With a focus on customer satisfaction and a decade of experience, Logic Fruit Technologies is a trusted partner for companies seeking innovative and reliable embedded solutions.





