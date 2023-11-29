Eliyan Appoints former head of Facebook/Meta AI infrastructure Dr. Jason Taylor to Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – November 28, 2023 – Eliyan Corporation, credited for the invention of the semiconductor industry’s highest-performance and most efficient chiplet interconnect, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Jason Taylor to its board of directors.

Taylor is an accomplished technical executive who most recently worked at Facebook/Meta, where he served as Vice President of Infrastructure, a role that included overseeing the company’s strategies in the areas of AI infrastructure, data infrastructure, ASIC development, and hardware engineering. Taylor is also a past chairman of the board for the Open Compute Project (OCP), where he was involved in the development of that organization’s global telecommunications infrastructure initiatives.

Taylor joins company co-founders Ramin Farjadrad and Patrick Soheili, and investors Shaygan Kheradpir (Cerebrus Capital Management) and Steven Fu (Celesta Capital) as members of Eliyan’s board.

“As we move to the next stage of our evolution in commercializing our approach to enabling higher bandwidth and more efficient interconnect technologies in the chiplet era, Jason’s deep experience in exactly the types of challenges we are focused on will be a great asset to Eliyan,” said Farjadrad, who is also Eliyan’s CEO. “His work on next generation ASIC platforms for implementing AI, data

infrastructure, and optimizing large-scale systems give him valuable insights for shaping our development strategies.And his experience with industry standard organizations is important as the ecosystem for chiplet-based architectures evolves.”





Dr. Jason Taylor

“In the seven years since Eliyan’s founder first invented their PHY, the technology has been enhanced, scaling it to a 5nm implementation, with 3nm on the near horizon,” said Taylor. “As a result, Eliyan is in a unique position to leverage production-proven technology that has demonstrated 2-4x advantages over existing PHYs to deliver a desired set of improvements in bandwidth density per beachfront-millimeter, high power efficiency, and increased distance between chiplets. Bandwidth and interconnect reach are the primary constraints that drive the architecture of AI processors and AI clusters today, and Eliyan interconnect technology addresses those bottlenecks.”

“I’m excited to work with and learn from the Eliyan team,” continued Taylor. “The 5nm test chip earlier this year demonstrates their technology leadership, and I think their product can help deliver huge improvements in memory bandwidth and die-to-die connectivity today. I want to thank the Eliyan team for the opportunity to join their board.”

Before joining Facebook in 2009, Taylor was either founder or an early technical leader at six startups. He holds a Ph.D. from MIT in Ultrafast Lasers and Quantum Computing and a B.E. From Vanderbilt University in Physics, Electrical Engineering, and Math.

About Eliyan

Eliyan Corporation is leading the chiplet revolution, focusing on a fundamental challenge with scaling semiconductor performance, size, power, and cost to meet the needs of high-performance computing applications, from desktop to datacenter. It has developed a breakthrough method to enable the industry’s highest performing interconnect for homogenous and heterogenous multi-die architectures using standard packaging substrates, enabling increased sustainability through reduction in costs, manufacturing waste and power consumption. The company’s Bunch of Wires (BoW) technique, invented by founder Ramin Farjadrad and proven to increase performance by 2x and reduce power in half in advanced process technologies, provides a more efficient approach to developing chiplet-based architectures – which are the pathway to the continued scaling of Moore’s Law. More information can be found here. www.eliyan.com





