Quantum Effect Technology Breakthrough in Analog Circuit Design

Silicon Results Presented at IEEE BioCAS 2023

Kelowna, BC -- November 29, 2023 -- SiliconIntervention today announced the successful demonstration of eliminating thermal noise in analog circuits based on quantum tunneling.

Test silicon developed together with the University of British Columbia under a Canadian government sponsored MITACS program was fabricated by Global Foundries in a standard 22nm FDSOI CMOS process, via CMC Microsystems.

“Un-switched capacitor-based signal processing that exhibits no thermal noise is a means to achieve the lowest possible current consumption in high performance signal processing,” said Martin Mallinson, Chief Scientist and Founder at SiliconIntervention, “and the use of quantum tunneling found within thin gate oxides in today’s advanced CMOS processes can be used to great advantage in achieving just this.”

Martin went on to say, “In collaboration with UBC and CMC under the MITACS program, we have developed a proof of concept chip that clearly demonstrates this valuable innovation and Dr. Dima Kilani, Research Fellow, University of British Columbia, is presenting the results in a poster session at IEEE BioCAS 2023*, today.”

SiliconIntervention has developed a platform approach to leveraging the advantages inherent in analog processing functions named The New Analog.

“The New Analog platform has at its roots fundamental principles, including quantum tunneling, taking advantage of process scaling, and just as importantly, also leveraging the non-idealities found in advanced CMOS nodes,” commented Allan Cox, CEO of SiliconIntervention. “And while tunneling in transistor gate oxides becomes an increasingly difficult problem for the digital designer to accommodate, innovative use in analog circuit design has now been shown to be the basis for a new generation of state of the art low power circuits from amplifiers to data converters and the whole spectrum of analog and mixed signal devices”.

More details on this technology and enquires about SiliconIntervention design services and IP licensing can be seen at www.siliconintervention.com

* IEEE BioCAS 2023, Biomedical Circuits and Systems Conference, October 19-21, 2023, Toronto, Canada





