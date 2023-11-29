M31 Completes Validation of 7nm ONFI 5.1 I/O IP - Targeting for the Global AI Big Data Storage Market

Hsinchu, Taiwan - November 29, 2023 -- M31 Technology Corporation (M31), a leading global supplier of silicon intellectual property (IP), announced that ONFI-v5.1 I/O IP, a 7nm flash memory interface, has completed silicon validation and supports a maximum speed of 3.2GB/s. Meanwhile, M31 has also started to develop the 5nm ONFI 5.1 IP and 3nm ONFI 6.0 IP internally, which are being adopted by first-tier American Manufacturer to aggressively deploy in the big data storage market for artificial intelligence and edge computing applications.

In recent years, solid-state drives (SSDs) have been replacing traditional hard disk drives (HDDs) as the mainstream storage medium. SSDs offer faster access speeds, larger capacities, compact sizes, and cost savings for systems. With advancements in technologies such as artificial intelligence, edge computing, and cloud computing, coupled with the growing demands for storing and interacting with massive amounts of data, SSDs are entering a new era of high computing power. The main controller chip and the flash memory chip are the core components of an SSD, in order to significantly improve the efficiency of data storage and transmission, current mainstream SSDs adopt the PCIe Gen4 interface; moreover, high-end SSDs are now starting to utilize the PCIe Gen5 interface. The significant increase in overall interface transmission speed has made the corresponding ONFI interface speed performance a critical factor for storage chips.

M31 follows the interface specifications of the international Open NAND Flash Interface (ONFI), closely aligning with the trends of increasing speed and the latest advanced process technologies, and actively develops the bandwidth technologies from 2.4GB/s in ONFI 5.0 to 4.8GB/s in ONFI 6.0. M31 provides comprehensive ONFI IP solutions covering process nodes from 55nm to 3nm, meeting market demands for chip designs with high performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness in storage, as well as customization of features according to customers' needs. With M31's abundant R&D capabilities and solid customer collaboration experience, the Company not only provides a single I/O but also addresses the challenges related to the high-speed and high-performance ONFI I/O data bus, such as the associated load and losses. Moreover, M31 can also further provide comprehensive solutions to successfully assist customers’ design, including pad sequence arrangement, bumper arrangement, substrate routing suggestion, and more.

