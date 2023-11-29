High-Speed, High-Density and Low Power Memory Compilers and Logic Libraries for GLOBALFOUNDRIES (55nm, 40nm)
Intel to place US$14 billion orders with TSMC, says report
By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (November 27, 2023)
Over the next two years Intel will place orders worth US$14 billion with foundry TSMC according to Taiwan-based semiconductor analyst Andrew Lu, reported on China’s WeChat platform.
Lu reportedly issued a note to clients saying that Intel will order US$4 billion of 3nm chips for its Lunar Lake personal computer processor from TSMC in 2024. This will be followed by orders worth US$10 billion in 2025.
The development will likely make Intel TSMC’s second largest customer for 3nm chips in 2025, behind Apple and ahead of AMD, the report said.
