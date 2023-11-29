Omni Design Technologies Announces Expanded Silicon IP Solutions on Multiple TSMC Processes

SAN JOSE, Calif.-- November 29, 2023 -- Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal Intellectual Property (IP), today announced expanded silicon IP solutions on TSMC’s industry-leading 16nm, 12nm, and 7nm processes as part of Omni Design’s Swift™ high speed data converters offering ultrawide bandwidths. These products enable applications such as wireless and wireline communications, automotive ADAS, LiDAR, Radar, and satellite communications. The new product offerings include:

Swift™ ADCs: All offer excellent in-band spurious-free dynamic range and noise spectral density performance with low power. 7nm: 12-bit, 1.6-GSPS ADC, ODT-ADS-12B1P6G-7T 7nm: 12-bit, 400-MSPS ADC, ODT-ADS-12B400M-7T 16nm: 10-bit, 2.5-GSPS ADC, ODT-ADS-10B2P5G-16FFCT 16nm: 12-bit, 6-GSPS ADC, ODT-ADS-12B6G-16FFCT 16nm: 12-bit, 2-GSPS ADC, ODT-ADS-12B2G-16FFCT 16nm: 12-bit, 200-MSPS ADC, ODT-ADS-12B200M-16FFCT

All offer excellent in-band spurious-free dynamic range and noise spectral density performance with low power. Swift™ DACs: 7nm: 12-bit, 1.6-GSPS DAC, ODT-DAC-12B1P6G-7T 16nm: 16-bit, 5-MSPS DAC, ODT-DAC-16B5M-16FFCT 16nm: 12-bit, 7-GSPS DAC, ODT-DAC-12B7G-16FFCT

Process, voltage, and temperature monitors: Provides process monitoring of PMOS, NMOS as well as I/O devices, temperature monitoring with multiple differential or single ended voltage inputs. 7nm: ODT-PVT-ULP-001C-7T 16nm: ODT-PVT-ULP-001C-16FFCT

Provides process monitoring of PMOS, NMOS as well as I/O devices, temperature monitoring with multiple differential or single ended voltage inputs. LDOs: Low dropout voltage regulator (Capless LDO). An external capacitor free low dropout voltage regulator (Capless LDO). The LDO has an integrated pass transistor and is stable with an on-chip capacitor. 7nm: ODT-LDO-IC-60M-7T 16nm: ODT-LDO-IC-250M-16FFCT

Low dropout voltage regulator (Capless LDO). An external capacitor free low dropout voltage regulator (Capless LDO). The LDO has an integrated pass transistor and is stable with an on-chip capacitor. Voltage reference and current generators: Creates programmable voltages and programmable currents. 7nm: ODT-REF-6T 16nm: ODT-REF-16FFCT_SV1P8

Creates programmable voltages and programmable currents. Swift™ high integration analog front ends: 8-channel 10-bit, 2.5-GSPS ADCs and signal conditioning frontends, an auxiliary 2.5GSPS ADC for test purposes, an LDO, a voltage/current reference and a low jitter fractional-N PLL. ODT-AFE-8A1P-16FFCT 8-channel 12-bit, 2GSPS ADCs, 4-channel 12-bit 200MSPS ADCs, accompanying temperature and voltage monitors, multiple LDOs for ADC supplies, and a low jitter fractional-N PLL. ODT-AFE-12A1P2T-16FFCT 16-channel 12-bit, 200-MSPS ADCs, 14x voltage DACs, 4x 250-MSPS current DACs, four temperature and voltage monitors, LDOs and reference generators, and an output voltage buffer. ODT-AFE-16A18D4T-16FFCT



“We are proud to announce the successful extension of our popular Swift™ family of data converter solutions and supporting solutions on multiple advanced TSMC FinFET process technologies,” said Dr. Kush Gulati, President, and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. “This milestone for Omni Design Technologies demonstrates our continued commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance complete solutions for our customers, reducing the risk of development and speeding their time-to-market.”

For more information about Omni Design’s IP portfolio, please visit www.omnidesigntech.com.

About Omni Design Technologies

Omni Design Technologies is a leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power IP s, from 28nm down through advanced FinFET nodes, which enable differentiated system-on-chip (SoC), in applications ranging from 5G, wireline and optical communications, LiDAR, radar, automotive networking, AI, image sensors, and the internet-of-things (IoT). Our Swift™ ADC and DAC data converter IP s range from 6-bit to 14-bit resolution and from a few MSPS to more than 100 GSPS sampling rates. Omni Design, founded in 2015 by semiconductor industry veterans, has an excellent track record of innovation and collaboration with customers to enable their success. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, California with five additional design centers globally.





