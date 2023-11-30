Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 -- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Nasdaq: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase throughout the data infrastructure market, today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended October 28, 2023.

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $44.0 million, grew by 25% quarter over quarter

GAAP gross margin of 59.3% and non-GAAP gross margin of 59.9%

GAAP operating expenses of $35.0 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $27.1 million

GAAP net loss of $6.6 million and non-GAAP net income of $1.2 million

GAAP diluted net loss per share of $0.04 and non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.01

Ending cash, cash equivalents and short-term investment balance of $240.5 million

Management Commentary

Bill Brennan, Credo’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “For the second fiscal quarter ended October 28, 2023, Credo reported revenue of $44.0 million, representing 25% growth compared to the prior quarter. Going forward, we expect continued growth and diversity across our family of connectivity solutions and customer base. We remain enthusiastic about our business given the market demand for exponentially increasing bandwidth. This plays directly to Credo’s strengths and we are one of few companies providing the necessary breadth of connectivity solutions at these speeds while also optimizing for energy efficiency and system cost.”

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Financial Outlook

Revenue is expected to be between $51.0 million and $53.0 million

GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 58.8% and 60.8%, and non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 59.0% and 61.0%

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $37.0 million and $39.0 million, and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $28.0 million and $30.0 million

Conference Call

Credo will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended October 28, 2023. Interested parties may join the conference call by registering online at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1fb083d222464429bc4d1f05fbec6058. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and a unique conference call code for entry. It is recommended that participants register and dial in for the call at least 10 minutes before the start of the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Credo’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.credosemi.com. A replay of the webcast will be available via the web at http://investors.credosemi.com.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are included below. This non-GAAP information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures that Credo presents may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of share-based compensation expenses, asset impairment and related charges (if applicable), and the related tax effect adjustments to the provision for income taxes.

Credo uses a full-year non-GAAP tax rate to compute the non-GAAP tax provision. This full-year non-GAAP tax rate is based on Credo’s annual GAAP net income (loss), adjusted to exclude non-GAAP items, as well as the effects of significant non-recurring and period-specific tax items which vary in size and frequency. Credo’s non-GAAP tax rate is determined on an annual basis and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events that may materially affect the non-GAAP tax rate, such as tax law changes, significant changes in Credo’s geographic mix of revenue and expenses or changes to Credo’s corporate structure.

GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share is calculated using GAAP basic weighted-average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net loss, and calculated using GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net income. Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share is calculated using GAAP basic weighted-average shares outstanding when there is a non-GAAP net loss, and calculated using non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding when there is a non-GAAP net income. Non-GAAP adjustment for the number of shares used in the diluted net income (loss) per share calculations excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses expected to be incurred in future periods and not yet recognized in the financial statements, which would otherwise be assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury stock method.

Credo believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to Credo’s financial condition and results of operations. While Credo uses non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance its understanding of certain aspects of its financial performance, Credo does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Consistent with this approach, Credo believes that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of its financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, allows for greater transparency in the review of its financial and operational performance.

Externally, management believes that investors may find Credo’s non-GAAP financial measures useful in their assessment of Credo's operating performance and the valuation of Credo. Internally, Credo's non-GAAP financial measures are used in the following areas:

Management’s evaluation of Credo’s operating performance;

Management’s establishment of internal operating budgets; and

Management’s performance comparisons with internal forecasts and targeted business models.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of Credo’s business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Credo’s results as reported under GAAP. The exclusion of the above items from our GAAP financial metrics does not necessarily mean that these costs are unusual or infrequent.

Financial tables

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G, 800G and emerging 1.6T (or Terabits per second) port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.





