Agile Analog's New VP Sales to Expand Ties With Foundries

By Anne-Françoise Pelé, EETimes Europe (November 29, 2023)

Agile Analog’s VP of sales Christelle Faucon says, “I already have great foundry connections, especially at TSMC, and I am keen to develop closer relationships with the other foundries and their customers.”

ASIC and SoC designers often turn to standard analog IP to shorten the design cycle. Cambridge, U.K.–based startup claims a new approach to analog IP design and has appointed Christelle Faucon as VP of sales to strengthen customer relationships and drive the adoption of custom analog IP.

As the new VP of sales at Agile Analog, Faucon brings 27 years of experience in the semiconductor industry. Prior to joining Agile Analog, Faucon was president of Global Unichip Europe for 10 years. She also held technical and commercial positions at TSMC for 10 years.

EE Times Europe caught up with Faucon to discuss Agile Analog’s recent advances in the analog IP market and how she plans to take the company to the next stage of business development in 2024 and beyond.

