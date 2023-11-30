Agnisys Announces Wacom Selects IDesignSpec™ to Automate Its IP and Chip Development Flow from Executable Specifications

Executable Golden Specification Solutions from Agnisys Accelerate Development While Delivering Greater Design Efficiency and Enhanced IP/ASIC Quality

BOSTON, Mass. -- November 30, 2023 – Agnisys, Inc., the pioneer and industry leader in Executable Golden Specification Solutions™, announces that Wacom, the global leader in digital pen solutions, creative pen displays, and pen tablets, has selected Agnisys and its flagship product suite, IDesignSpec™, for development of its Intellectual Property (IP) and Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs).

IDesignSpec is a robust solution for automatically generating and interconnecting highly configurable and customizable intellectual property (IP) blocks from specifications. It generates highly customizable RTL, UVM RAL models, C headers, and documentation from industry-standard specifications written in SystemRDL or IP-XACT, or in accepted and easy-to-use formats such as Word and Excel. The generated RTL files include the register bus for popular protocols, including AMBA®, APB, AHB, AXI, TileLink, and Wishbone.

Industry research has revealed that incorrect specifications, and incorrect or divergent interpretations of specifications, prove to be a major source of chip bugs. Given that specifications are often written in imprecise and ambiguous English, they can too easily be misinterpreted, and it is extremely common that specifications evolve constantly over the course of any project. To eliminate IC specification imprecision, differing interpretations, and manual iterations, Agnisys developed IDesignSpec.

As the EDA industry leader in specification automation, Agnisys is enabling its users to specify their IP and IC designs in executable, unambiguous formats, and then automatically generate the greatest number of chip-related files available in the market today. By generating the RTL code directly from the specification, Agnisys is helping its customers drive accelerated development of heterogeneous systems correct-by-construction.

“Looking forward, WACOM is planning to apply Agnisys solutions to the development of its ICs for use in pen/touch,” said Yukio Watanabe, Senior Director, IC Expert at Wacom. “Our plan, as a preliminary step, is to begin using IDesignSpec from Agnisys as a starting point within our design flow for the development of IP components. With Agnisys as a trusted EDA partner and the industry leader in golden executable specification, we look forward to reducing our overall IP and chip risks and speeding quality products to market for our eagerly awaiting customers.”

“Wacom is looking to Agnisys to help them solve their design reuse challenges as well as to streamline their ASIC design flow,” stated Anupam Bakshi, Chief Executive Officer at Agnisys. “Previously, much of this effort has been manual, proving both time-consuming and error-prone. Our customer-proven golden executable specification solutions can help them not only successfully integrate, verify, and validate key IP blocks, but can help Wacom to ensure successful delivery of the complete ASIC project on time and to exacting standards of quality.”

To learn more about Agnisys solutions or to request a demo, please visit: https://www.agnisys.com/contact-us.

About Wacom

Wacom is a technology leadership company providing a unique and innovative digital pen experience—writing and drawing—to its customers. Our products and technologies are widely used, and found throughout various aspects of people’s lives, from creative studios and movie production, to industrial designers, manga artists and hobbyists—ranging from beginners to professionals alike. When shopping you may find yourself signing on a Wacom device to make a payment with your credit card. Wacom also extends its reach to schools and classrooms, where handwriting is inseparable from learning, as well as in hospitals and clinics, offering electronic charts that can generate reports and track patient data. Many pen-equipped PCs, tablet devices, and smartphones for personal or business use are powered by Wacom’s digital pen solutions. Wacom will strive to deliver new digital pen experience in collaboration with leading technology partners.

About Agnisys

Agnisys, Inc., provider of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software and methodology services, solves complex front-end design, verification, and validation problems in system chip development. Its certified IDesignSpec™ Solution Suite leverages a golden executable specification to capture and centralize registers, sequences, and connectivity for Intellectual Property (IP) and System-on-a-Chip (SoC) projects. Its intuitive user interfaces and standards-based workflows reduce risk by eliminating development errors while increasing productivity and efficiency through the automatic generation of collateral for the entire project development team. Founded in 2007, Agnisys is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with R&D centers in the United States and India. Learn more at www.agnisys.com.





