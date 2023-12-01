Faraday Receives ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification for Information Security Management System

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- Dec 1, 2023 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced that it has achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for its information security management system (ISMS). It is among the first companies to receive certification under this new version of the standard. ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is an internationally recognized standard that provides an effective set of tools and systems to address the growing global risks associated with information security, as well as to control and mitigate the threats and impacts of information security incidents.

Faraday adheres to the principles of the PDCA cycle (Plan-Do-Check-Act) emphasized by the ISO standard to establish corresponding information security specifications, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information security processes within the company. This, in turn, enhances the security of supply chain operations and increases stakeholders' confidence in Faraday's information environment.

“In accordance with ISO/IEC 27001:2022 requirements, Faraday has established a scientifically effective management system to ensure information security and enhance our capabilities in information security protection, emergency response, and sustainable development,” said Flash Lin, COO of Faraday. “This certification further demonstrates Faraday's commitment to information security and provides our customers with a higher level of security, solidifying Faraday's leading position in the global ASIC design and IP market.”

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is dedicated to the mission of benefiting humanity and upholding sustainable values in every IC it handles. The company offers a comprehensive range of ASIC solutions, including total 3DIC packaging, Neoverse CSS design, FPGA-Go-ASIC, and design implementation services. Furthermore, its extensive silicon IP portfolio encompasses a wide array of offerings, such as I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and SerDes. For further information, visit www.faraday-tech.com .





