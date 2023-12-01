Leadership Spotlight: Sanjeev Kumar Earns Global CEO Business Excellence Award
New Delhi -- December 1, 2023 — Sanjeev Kumar, CEO and co-founder of Logic Fruit Technologies has been honored with the prestigious “Global CEO Business Excellence Award” for outstanding Research and Development in Engineering. Presented by the MSME Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India, this accolade affirms Logic Fruit’s global impact in pushing technological boundaries.
On behalf of Sanjeev Kumar, Sanjay Pandey, VP – of Business Development received this award at the prestigious ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, and presented by Vijay Jolly Politician in Delhi State.
Sanjay Pandey remarked "We are honored to be recognized for our contributions to the engineering sector. This prestigious award motivates us to continue pushing the limits of what technology can achieve, and we look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and excellence."
Sanjeev Kumar’s strategic leadership and unwavering commitment to research and development have been instrumental not only in fueling the success of Logic Fruit Technologies but also in positioning the company as a trailblazer at the forefront of driving technological advancements. This award is a testament to Sanjeev Kumar’s outstanding contributions and leadership in steering the company towards excellence in the field of engineering solutions.
|
Search Silicon IP
Logic Fruit Technologies Hot IP
Related News
- Allegro DVT Wireless Display Codec IP Receives Frost & Sullivan Global New Product Innovation Leadership Award
- Logic Fruit Technologies Launches LIN Master Slave IP Core
- Logic Fruit Technologies Elevates FPGA Innovation with AMD Xilinx Premier Partnership
- Arteris Wins Gold Stevie® Award in the 2023 International Business Awards® for Technical Innovation of the Year
- BrainChip's Latest US Patent Award Extends Intellectual Property Strength and its Leadership in Edge Learning
Breaking News
- Leadership Spotlight: Sanjeev Kumar Earns Global CEO Business Excellence Award
- Faraday Receives ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification for Information Security Management System
- Lockheed Martin Prepares First 5G.MIL® Payload for Orbit
- Cadence Signoff Solutions Empower Samsung Foundry's Breakthrough Success on 5G Networking SoC Design
- BrainChip Details Olfactory Capabilities of Identifying Bacteria in the Blood in New Research Report
Most Popular
- Intel to place US$14 billion orders with TSMC, says report
- Renesas Unveils the First Generation of Own 32-bit RISC-V CPU Core Ahead of Competition
- Omni Design Technologies Announces Expanded Silicon IP Solutions on Multiple TSMC Processes
- Manufacturers Anticipate Completion of NVIDIA's HBM3e Verification by 1Q24; HBM4 Expected to Launch in 2026, Says TrendForce
- Unleashing Edge AI Potential: Eta Compute's New Collaboration with NXP Semiconductors
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page