Leadership Spotlight: Sanjeev Kumar Earns Global CEO Business Excellence Award

New Delhi -- December 1, 2023 — Sanjeev Kumar, CEO and co-founder of Logic Fruit Technologies has been honored with the prestigious “Global CEO Business Excellence Award” for outstanding Research and Development in Engineering. Presented by the MSME Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India, this accolade affirms Logic Fruit’s global impact in pushing technological boundaries.





On behalf of Sanjeev Kumar, Sanjay Pandey, VP – of Business Development received this award at the prestigious ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, and presented by Vijay Jolly Politician in Delhi State.

Sanjay Pandey remarked "We are honored to be recognized for our contributions to the engineering sector. This prestigious award motivates us to continue pushing the limits of what technology can achieve, and we look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and excellence."

Sanjeev Kumar’s strategic leadership and unwavering commitment to research and development have been instrumental not only in fueling the success of Logic Fruit Technologies but also in positioning the company as a trailblazer at the forefront of driving technological advancements. This award is a testament to Sanjeev Kumar’s outstanding contributions and leadership in steering the company towards excellence in the field of engineering solutions.





