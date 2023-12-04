ADTechnology is accelerating its performance and targeting infrastructure markets by joining Arm Total Design.
SUWON, SOUTH KOREA, December 4, 2023 – ADTechnology, the leading design house in South Korea and the first Arm® Total Design partner in Korea has signed an IP license agreement for Arm Neoverse™ Compute Subsystems (CSS) on Nov 30th, ready to take the next step towards developing high-performance chips.
Arm Total Design is an ecosystem committed to frictionless delivery of custom SoCs based on Neoverse CSS, and includes leading design and IP companies, EDA vendors, and foundries such as Cadence, Synopsys, Broadcom, and Intel Foundry Services (IFS).
ADTechnology provides design and verification of SoC samples in Samsung Foundry's state-of-the-art process through the IP licensing agreement of Arm Neoverse CSS to support the company's infrastructure SoC design service given recently increasing demand in the global semiconductor market.
“As a partner of Arm Total Design, we are excited to expand our collaboration with global HPC and infrastructure chip customers by leveraging the full strength of design service capabilities,” said Joon-gyu Park, CEO of ADTechnology. “We have established a faster path to making high-performance chips embedded in infrastructure facilities such as high-performance computing (HPC)/ AI and supercomputing networking and servers in advanced Samsung Foundry process.”
"Leveraging the capabilities of Neoverse CSS, infrastructure SoC customers can now ensure faster time to market, lower investment costs for SoC development, and broader access to the Arm ecosystem," said SW Hwang, president of Arm Korea. " Arm Total Design will accelerate design service capabilities for infrastructure SoCs in Korea, and we look forward to further strengthening the collaboration with ADTechnology, the first Arm Total Design partner in Korea."
About ADTechnology
ADTechnology is a global leading ASIC design services and manufacturing services provider which has 21 years of business history and 800+ design/tape-out engineering experiences. Headquartered in Suwon, Korea, ADTechnology has R&D offices in Korea and Vietnam and sales offices in San Jose, USA and Munich, Germany. Including subsidiaries, there are more than 600 employees globally. ADTechnology is also listed on the Korean stock market, KOSDAQ, and its sales record in 2022 was $126M. Most importantly, ADTechnology is a member of Samsung Foundry Design Solution Partner program, focusing on 4/5/8nm advanced ASIC SoCs encompassing Automotive, AI, HPC, Consumer and Industrial applications.
