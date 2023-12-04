Gartner Forecasts Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue to Grow 17% in 2024
STAMFORD, Conn. -- December 4, 2023 -- Global semiconductor revenue is projected to grow 16.8% in 2024 to total $624 billion, according to the latest forecast from Gartner, Inc. In 2023, the market is forecast to decline 10.9% and reach $534 billion.
“We are at the end of 2023 and strong demand for chips to support artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, such as graphics processing units (GPUs), is not going to be enough to save the semiconductor industry from double-digit decline in 2023,” said Alan Priestley, VP Analyst at Gartner. “Reduced demand from smartphones and PC customers coupled with weakness in data center/hyperscaler spending are influencing the decline in revenue this year.”
However, 2024 is forecast to be a bounce-back year where revenue for all chip types will grow (see Figure 1), driven by double-digit growth in the memory market.
Figure 1. Semiconductors Revenue Forecast, Worldwide, 2021-2025 (Billions of U.S. Dollars)
Source: Gartner (December 2023)
Memory Revenue to Rebound in 2024 After Double-Digit Decline
The worldwide memory market is forecast to record a 38.8% decline in 2023 and will rebound in 2024 by growing 66.3%.
Anemic demand and declining pricing due to massive oversupply will lead NAND flash revenue to decline 38.8% and fall to $35.4 billion in revenue in 2023. Over the next 3-6 months, NAND industry pricing will hit bottom, and conditions will improve for vendors. Gartner analysts forecast a robust recovery in 2024, with revenue growing to $53 billion, up 49.6% year-over-year.
Due to high oversupply level and lack of demand, DRAM vendors are chasing the market price down to reduce inventory. Through the fourth quarter of 2023, DRAM market’s oversupply will continue which will trigger a pricing rebound. However, the full effect of pricing increases will only be seen in 2024, when DRAM revenue is expected to increase 88% to total $87.4 billion.
Integrating AI Techniques Will Generate New Servers
Developments in generative AI (GenAI) and large language models are driving demand for deployment of high-performance GPU-based servers and accelerator cards in data centers. This is creating a need for workload accelerators to be deployed in data center servers to support both training and inference of AI workloads. Gartner analysts estimate that by 2027, the integration of AI techniques into data center applications will result in more than 20% of new servers including workload accelerators.
Gartner clients can read more in “Forecast Analysis: Semiconductors and Electronics, Worldwide” and “Semiconductors and Electronics Forecast, 3Q23 Update, Presentation Materials.”
About Gartner for High Tech
Gartner for High Tech equips tech leaders and their teams with role-based best practices, industry insights and strategic views into emerging trends and market changes to achieve their mission-critical priorities and build the successful organizations of tomorrow. Additional information is available at www.gartner.com/en/industries/high-tech.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Gartner Forecasts Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Growth to Decline 3.6% in 2023
- Gartner Forecasts Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue to Decline 0.9% in 2020 Due to Coronavirus Impact
- Forward Concepts Forecasts LTE Baseband Market to Grow 47% in 2014
- Gartner Says Worldwide PC, Tablet and Mobile Phone Shipments to Grow 4.5 Percent in 2013 as Lower-Priced Devices Drive Growth
- IDC Forecasts Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Will Grow 6.9% and Reach $320 Billion in 2013
Breaking News
- USPTO announces Semiconductor Technology Pilot Program in support of CHIPS for America Program
- EMA Design Automation to Spin-Off IP & Services Group to Enable Digital Transformation for the Entire CAD Industry
- Gartner Forecasts Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue to Grow 17% in 2024
- Q3 2023 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Drop 11% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports
- ADTechnology is accelerating its performance and targeting infrastructure markets by joining Arm Total Design.
Most Popular
- Intel to place US$14 billion orders with TSMC, says report
- Renesas Unveils the First Generation of Own 32-bit RISC-V CPU Core Ahead of Competition
- Lockheed Martin Prepares First 5G.MIL® Payload for Orbit
- Manufacturers Anticipate Completion of NVIDIA's HBM3e Verification by 1Q24; HBM4 Expected to Launch in 2026, Says TrendForce
- Rain Neuromorphics Raises $25M Series A to Transform AI Hardware Landscape
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page