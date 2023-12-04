Silicon Proven DisplayPort v1.4 Tx PHY IP Core in 12nm, Alongside Production-Ready Controller IP core available for Immediate Licensing

December 4, 2023. – T2M-IP, a global provider of independent silicon IP Cores and technology solutions, is pleased to announce its partner’s top-notch DisplayPort v1.4 Tx PHY and Controller Interface IP Cores. These IP cores have a proven track record in silicon production, including for Automotive SoCs.

The DisplayPort 1.4 Tx PHY and Controller IP cores are essential IP Cores for UHD video interface applications, now considered a standard feature in virtually all display products, especially for the Next-Gen 4K and 8K display products. These IP cores adhere to the specifications set by the VESA and are designed to support resolutions up to Full Ultra HD 8K at a smooth 60 frames per second. These versatile DisplayPort v1.4 Tx, Rx IP Cores come with highly integrated IP blocks that require minimal customization, making them exceptionally user-friendly. They are capable of handling high-speed data rates of up to 8.1Gbps per channel, and the DisplayPort Rx IP cores, can optionally include a High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) function for secure transmission of protected multimedia content.

The DisplayPort v1.4 Tx PHY IP cores, is designed around four primary link channels and one AUX channel. This architecture accommodates a wide range of bit rates, starting from 1.62Gbps (RBR) and going up to 8.1Gbps (HBR3). The main link operation can be configured with 1, 2, or 4 lanes, allowing for greater flexibility in system design. Additionally, these PHYs support SSD mode and handle both video and audio packets, making them highly adaptable and dependable solutions.

This DisplayPort IP, apart from being a proven Automotive SoC IP Core has also found applications in a variety of consumer electronics products, including digital TVs, tablets, digital cameras, streaming media players, set-top boxes, home theater systems, and game consoles, attesting to their widespread adoption and reliability in the market.

In addition to Display Port IP Cores, T2M’s wide & complex Silicon Proven IP Cores Portfolio includes USB, HDMI, MIPI (CSI, DSI, UniPro, UFS, Sound wire, I3C), PCIe, DDR, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, V-by-One, LVDS, programmable SerDes, Serial ATA and much more available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm and can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge process nodes on request.

Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand-alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

About: T2M-IP is the global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, electronic communications devices, semiconductor industry’s Display solutions, Radar digital displays, monitors, TVs and other consumer electronics SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





