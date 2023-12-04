USPTO announces Semiconductor Technology Pilot Program in support of CHIPS for America Program
The Semiconductor Technology Pilot Program will advance semiconductor technology innovation by expediting examination of qualifying utility patent applications
WASHINGTON— December 4, 2023 - To encourage research, development, and innovation in semiconductor manufacturing, the Commerce Department’s U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is announcing a new Semiconductor Technology Pilot Program developed to support the CHIPS for America program.
“The CHIPS and Science Act is a once-in-a generation opportunity to foster a new wave of American innovation, protect our national security, and preserve our global economic competitiveness,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “This new USPTO program will ensure we are prioritizing critical intellectual property protections to incentivize investments in domestic semiconductor manufacturing.”
The pilot program is designed to accelerate improvements in the semiconductor industry by expediting examination of patent applications for certain semiconductor manufacturing innovations. Qualifying nonprovisional utility patent applications, directed to certain processes and apparatuses for manufacturing semiconductor devices, will be advanced out of turn for examination (accorded special status) until a first action. Applicants are not required to satisfy the current requirements of the accelerated examination program or the prioritized examination program to qualify.
“Fast tracking examination of patent applications related to semiconductor device manufacturing speeds bringing key innovations to market and strengthens our nation's supply chain,” said Kathi Vidal, Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the USPTO. “From innovations in phones to cars to other everyday devices, our goal with this program is to get more cutting-edge technologies into the hands of consumers faster while reducing our dependence on the foreign supply of semiconductor chips.”
The USPTO will begin accepting petitions to participate in the Semiconductor Technology Pilot Program on Friday, December 1, 2023. The pilot program will be available until December 2, 2024, or until the USPTO accepts 1,000 grantable petitions, whichever is reached first.
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- BrainChip Receives Akida Chips from Socionext America
- Andes Technology to Exhibit Groundbreaking RISC-V Solutions for AI and Automotive at RISC-V Summit North America 2023
- Axiomise Heads to Silicon Valley Next Week for RISC-V Summit North America
- NeuReality and Veriest Achieve Great Engineering Feat to Advance AI Chips for World's Largest Data Centers
- ADTechnology and Zaram Technology to develop the next-generation of telecommunications semiconductor chips
Breaking News
- USPTO announces Semiconductor Technology Pilot Program in support of CHIPS for America Program
- EMA Design Automation to Spin-Off IP & Services Group to Enable Digital Transformation for the Entire CAD Industry
- Gartner Forecasts Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue to Grow 17% in 2024
- Q3 2023 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Drop 11% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports
- ADTechnology is accelerating its performance and targeting infrastructure markets by joining Arm Total Design.
Most Popular
- Intel to place US$14 billion orders with TSMC, says report
- Renesas Unveils the First Generation of Own 32-bit RISC-V CPU Core Ahead of Competition
- Lockheed Martin Prepares First 5G.MIL® Payload for Orbit
- Manufacturers Anticipate Completion of NVIDIA's HBM3e Verification by 1Q24; HBM4 Expected to Launch in 2026, Says TrendForce
- Rain Neuromorphics Raises $25M Series A to Transform AI Hardware Landscape
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page