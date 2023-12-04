Canonical joins the RISC-V Software Ecosystem (RISE)

December 4, 2023 -- Canonical is delighted to announce it is now a member of the RISC-V Software Ecosystem (RISE) to contribute to commercial readiness of open source software for RISC-V. Canonical’s commitment to RISE aligns with its broader mission to empower developers and businesses with open source solutions that enable them to build, deploy, and scale applications efficiently.

“Canonical has been a Linux distribution pioneer in providing official RISC-V support and our efforts have enabled RISC-V developers with seamless access to the latest open source technologies. We are thrilled to join RISE and collaborate with global industry leaders on open source availability on RISC-V“, said Gordan Markuš, Director Silicon Alliances at Canonical, “As a member of RISE, Canonical will actively engage in collaborative projects, share its knowledge and resources, and work towards optimising Ubuntu and open source technologies, for RISC-V. The collaboration with RISE members will bring new opportunities to developers and enterprises looking to leverage the benefits of RISC-V hardware and open source software solutions.”

The RISE Project welcomes Canonical’s leadership and experience in open source software. “Canonical’s decision to join RISE is a testament to the growing importance and opportunity of RISC-V,” said Amber Huffman, RISE Governing Board chair. “We look forward to leveraging Canonical’s expertise and knowledge in Linux and open source technologies to further drive innovation and collaboration throughout the RISC-V ecosystem in collaboration with RISE members.”

About Canonical

Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, provides open source security, support and services. Our portfolio covers critical systems, from the smallest devices to the largest clouds, from the kernel to containers, from databases to AI. With customers that include top tech brands, emerging startups, governments and home users, Canonical delivers trusted open source for everyone.

About RISE

The RISC-V Software Ecosystem (RISE) Project is a new collaborative effort that brings together global industry leaders committed to accelerating the availability of software for high-performance and power-efficient RISC-V cores running high level operating systems for a variety of market segments. The RISE Governing Board includes Andes, Google, Intel, Imagination Technologies, MediaTek, NVIDIA, Qualcomm Technologies, Red Hat, Rivos, Samsung, SiFive, T-Head, and Ventana. RISE is hosted by Linux Foundation Europe and the effort supports the global open standard activities and achievements of RISC-V International.

Learn more about Canonical’s engagement in the RISC-V ecosystem:

Contact Canonical to bring Ubuntu and open source software to your RISC-V platform.





