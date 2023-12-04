BrainChip Attracts Former Intel AI Sales Executive to Head Up Sales
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.-- December 04, 2023 -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, today announced that it has hired Steve Thorne as vice president of sales to help the company fulfill its mission to make every device with a sensor AI-smart.
Thorne is a senior sales and marketing executive with nearly three decades of experience in AI and data center solutions. He comes to BrainChip from Habana Labs, an Intel company, where he served as Head of Sales for the company’s world class AI processors. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology and was issued a patent for the design of a rack-mount stackable hub and switch.
“I have had the benefit of growing with one of the largest technology innovators in the industry and applying a customer-centric mindset to high-growth sales organizations,” said Thorne. “Having seen the market’s need for innovative AI solutions, I believe that BrainChip has the essential disruptive technology to make AI ubiquitous across a wide range of industries and use cases.”
“We are excited to bring Steve in to drive the next phase of AkidaTM sales growth,” said Sean Hehir, CEO of BrainChip. “His AI experience, his enthusiasm to foster customer success to build business, and nurture the sales organization is a tremendous asset not only to BrainChip, but to our customers and partners as well.”
About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)
BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables Edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective Edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.
