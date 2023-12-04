BrainChip Attracts Former Intel AI Sales Executive to Head Up Sales

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.-- December 04, 2023 -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, today announced that it has hired Steve Thorne as vice president of sales to help the company fulfill its mission to make every device with a sensor AI-smart.

Thorne is a senior sales and marketing executive with nearly three decades of experience in AI and data center solutions. He comes to BrainChip from Habana Labs, an Intel company, where he served as Head of Sales for the company’s world class AI processors. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology and was issued a patent for the design of a rack-mount stackable hub and switch.

“I have had the benefit of growing with one of the largest technology innovators in the industry and applying a customer-centric mindset to high-growth sales organizations,” said Thorne. “Having seen the market’s need for innovative AI solutions, I believe that BrainChip has the essential disruptive technology to make AI ubiquitous across a wide range of industries and use cases.”

“We are excited to bring Steve in to drive the next phase of AkidaTM sales growth,” said Sean Hehir, CEO of BrainChip. “His AI experience, his enthusiasm to foster customer success to build business, and nurture the sales organization is a tremendous asset not only to BrainChip, but to our customers and partners as well.”

