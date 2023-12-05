GUC Monthly Sales Report - November 2023

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Dec 5, 2023 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Nov 2023 were NT1,979 million, decreased 7.0% month-over-month and decreased 22.2% year-over-year.

Net sales for Jan through Nov 2023 totaled NT$24,033 million, increased 14.9% compared to the same period in 2022.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)



Net Sales 2023 2022 MoM (%) YoY (%) Nov 1,978,714 2,541,800 -7.0% -22.2% Year to Date 24,032,506 20,921,812 N/A 14.9%

Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.

GUC Nov 2023 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)



Product Items Net Sales % ASIC 1,446,183 73 NRE 504,537 26 Others 27,994 1 Total 1,978,714 100

Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.





