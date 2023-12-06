10G to 400G High Speed Channelized Ethernet Controller MAC/PCS/FEC
UMC Reports Sales for November 2023
Taipei, Taiwan, December 6, 2023--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of November 2023.
Revenues for November 2023
|
Period
|
2023
|
2022
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
November
|
18,787,670
|
22,545,442
|
-3,757,772
|
-16.67%
|
Jan.-Nov.
|
205,553,774
|
257,759,255
|
-52,205,481
|
-20.25%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- UMC Reports Sales for November 2023
- Intrinsic ID Launches First Hardware Root-of-Trust Solution to Meet Functional Safety Standards for Automotive Market
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 3.9% Month-to-Month in October; Annual Sales Projected to Increase 13.1% in 2024
- Pragmatic Semiconductor secures £182m ($231m) investment led by M&G and UK Infrastructure Bank
- ProvenRun secures €15 million Series A to accelerate its growth in security-by-design for the Internet of Things (IoT)
Most Popular
- Gartner Forecasts Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue to Grow 17% in 2024
- Intel to place US$14 billion orders with TSMC, says report
- BrainChip Attracts Former Intel AI Sales Executive to Head Up Sales
- Canonical joins the RISC-V Software Ecosystem (RISE)
- USPTO announces Semiconductor Technology Pilot Program in support of CHIPS for America Program
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page