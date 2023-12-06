UMC Reports Sales for November 2023

Taipei, Taiwan, December 6, 2023--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of November 2023.

Revenues for November 2023

Period 2023 2022 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) November 18,787,670 22,545,442 -3,757,772 -16.67% Jan.-Nov. 205,553,774 257,759,255 -52,205,481 -20.25%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated



