JEDEC Publishes New CAMM2 Memory Module Standard

JESD318 Defines Module Requirements Supporting Two Key Memory Technologies

ARLINGTON, VA., USA – DECEMBER 5, 2023 – JEDEC Solid State Technology Association, the global leader in the development of standards for the microelectronics industry, today announced the publication of JESD318: Compression Attached Memory Module (CAMM2) Common Standard. This groundbreaking standard defines the electrical and mechanical requirements for both Double Data Rate, Synchronous DRAM Compression-Attached Memory Modules (DDR5 SDRAM CAMM2s) and Low Power Double Data Rate, Synchronous DRAM Compression-Attached Memory Modules (LPDDR5/5X SDRAM CAMM2s) in a single, comprehensive document. JESD318 CAMM2 is available for download from the JEDEC website.

DDR5 and LPDDR5/5X CAMM2s cater to distinct use cases. DDR5 CAMM2s are intended for performance notebooks and mainstream desktops, while LPDDR5/5X CAMM2s target a broader range of notebooks and certain server market segments.

While JESD318 CAMM2 defines a common connector design for both DDR5 and LPDDR5/X, it is crucial to note that the pinouts for each differ. To support different motherboard designs, intentional variations in mounting procedures between DDR5 and LPDDR5/X CAMM2s prevent the mounting of a module where it should not go.

As announced earlier this year, JESD318 CAMM2 supports stackable CAMM2s: dual-channel (DC) and single-channel (SC). By splitting the dual-channel CAMM2 connector lengthwise into two single-channel CAMM2 connectors, each connector half can elevate the CAMM2 to a different level. The first connector half supports one DDR5 memory channel at 2.85mm height while the second half supports a different DDR5 memory channel at 7.5mm height. Or, the entire CAMM2 connector can be used with a dual-channel CAMM2. This scalability from single-channel and dual-channel configurations to future multi-channel setups promises a significant boost in memory capacity.

“The development of JEDEC CAMM2 exemplifies JEDEC’s commitment to serving the industry with innovative standards. CAMM2 is versatile across various use cases and is designed with future scalability in mind,” said Mian Quddus, JEDEC’s Board of Directors Chairman.

Tom Schnell, JEDEC’s CAMM Task Group Chairman, added: “JEDEC CAMM2 is positioned to support and drive next-generation products, offering designers an extensive range of modularity options. As technology evolves, memory requirements grow, and JEDEC CAMM2 is at the forefront of addressing these demands. The support for future multi-channel configurations ensures that designers and manufacturers are not just meeting current needs but are also well-prepared for the evolving landscape of memory solutions.”

