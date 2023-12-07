Access Advance Announces Major Additions to its HEVC and VVC Patent Pools

Amazon, Dell and Lenovo PC join the HEVC Advance Pool; Sony joins the VVC Advance Pool

BOSTON – December 7, 2023 – Access Advance today announced that Amazon, a major consumer electronics maker, along with Dell and Lenovo PC, two of the leading world-wide PC makers, have joined the HEVC Advance Patent Pool as Licensees. Access Advance further announced that Sony, also a major consumer electronics maker, has joined the VVC Advance Patent Pool as a Licensee.

According to Pete Moller, CEO of Access Advance, “We are extremely pleased to welcome Amazon, Dell and Lenovo PC to our HEVC program, and Sony now to both to our HEVC and VVC programs. Each is an extremely important and influential company that can help drive adoption of HEVC and VVC, the two newest standards-based video codecs, with all the benefits these new video technologies bring to consumers such as 4K and 8K video. Their participation in the HEVC Advance Pool and VVC Advance Pool is further evidence of the value that the HEVC Advance and VVC Advance pools provide to the consumer electronics marketplace. With Sony becoming a Licensee in both programs, they are now positioned to take advantage of our innovative Multi-Codec Bridging Agreement, which seamlessly incorporates HEVC and VVC technologies into a single streamlined reporting and discounted royalty rate structure.”

