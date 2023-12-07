NovaSparks Expands Its Operations in Asia-Pacific
The Leading FPGA-Powered Market Data Company Welcomes Clément Pelletier to the Position of Sales and Marketing Director for APAC
NEW YORK, PARIS – December 4, 2023 – NovaSparks™, the leading field programmable gate array (FPGA) market data company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Clément Pelletier as the new sales and marketing director, based in Bangkok, Thailand. Pelletier will report to Dr. Luc Burgun, CEO and president, beginning on December 1st, 2023
“Clément possesses a wealth of experience that makes him unique in the industry,” said Luc Burgun, NovaSparks’ chief executive officer and president. “His thorough understanding of the sales process, particularly in the field of trading tools which he acquired over 20 years in Asia, makes him ideally suited to drive our sales and marketing initiatives in APAC. We are pleased to welcome Clément and look forward to his leadership in expanding our operations in Asia.”
Clément Pelletier, APAC Sales and Marketing Director for NovaSparks
Pelletier brings to NovaSparks solid experience in sales and marketing in Asia. Most recently, he served as sales director for the APAC office of Horizon Software, a global leader in electronic trading solutions and algorithmic technology. Prior to Horizon Software, he served as CEO of CPIT, an IT services and consulting, specialized in the Fintech industry, based in Hong Kong. Pelletier holds a Master of Engineering from INSA Lyon.
About NovaSparks
NovaSparks is the leader in FPGA-based high performance and ultra-low latency trading solutions for financial markets. NovaTick™ , its flagship Ticker Plant product, supports 75 feeds across the major Equities, Futures and Options trading venues in North America, Europe and Asia. It is packaged in scalable ‘easy-to-deploy’ appliances or in ‘tightly coupled’ PCIe cards. NovaSparks FPGA-based feed handlers deliver normalized market data, including order book building and multi-feed consolidation with sub microsecond processing latency, even during market peaks period. The NovaSparks open FPGA trading development platform can extend this level of performance to the entire trading cycle. NovaTick™ also includes advanced built-in functions to support and optimize the use of wireless infrastructures.
