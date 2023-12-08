Getting Ready for IoT Security in the AI Era

By Robert Huntley, EETimes Europe (December 8, 2023)

How AI will influence IoT security was the topic for this year’s IoT Security Foundation’s (IoTSF’s) annual conference in London.

Among the many topics the electronics industry has focused on this year, security must be high on the list. Add to that the omnipresent trend of AI and you have a perfect storm confronting the embedded systems community. Once you start looking into security, you realize it can mean different things to different people. To some, security shares the same concerns and desired outcomes as safety. To others, it might infer the product quality of a well-respected brand. EU cybersecurity legislation adds another dimension.

For engineers designing and developing an IoT product, for example, whether for industrial or residential deployment, the mention of security might result in groans and furrowed brows. The source of this anguish is likely due to the increasing amount of product and cybersecurity compliance required to bring a product to market. The fact that regulation is needed is good. However, keeping pace with the changing and expanding regulatory environment is challenging for many manufacturers. Also, an important aspect is that today, most manufacturers look to ship products globally. Consequently, creating and certifying a single product that can comply with all the appropriate national legislation, hopefully through harmonized standards, is paramount.

