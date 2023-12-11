12-bit 2GS/s high-speed ADC IP Core with Seamless Integration, Ultimate Precision is ready for Immediate Licensing

December 11, 2023 -- T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider and technology experts, is pleased to announce the availability of a 12-bit 2Gsps ADC IP core for integration to your SoC targeted for Wireless RF and Industrial IoT applications and fixed wireless access. The 12-bit 2GS/s ADC IP Core is a dual-channel powerhouse, offering a groundbreaking combination of precision, speed, and flexibility for applications in telecommunications, wireless communication, medical imaging, and more.

Key Features:

Dual Channel 12-bit, 2GS/s Analog-to-Digital Converter: The IP Core delivers a 12-bit resolution with a sampling rate of 2GS/s, ensuring the capture of intricate details in high-frequency analog signals. This dual-channel capability allows for versatile data acquisition across multiple channels simultaneously. Low Power: Leveraging advanced power management techniques, the IP Core achieves low power consumption, aligning with the industry's growing demand for energy-efficient solutions. 0.9V Analog and Digital Power Supply: Setting new standards in power efficiency, the IP Core operates seamlessly with a 0.9V analog and digital power supply, optimizing energy consumption without compromising performance. Small Footprint: Designed with space efficiency in mind, the IP Core boasts a compact footprint, making it an ideal choice for applications where board real estate is a premium. Internal Reference Generator: Simplifying integration, the IP Core features an internal reference generator, eliminating the need for external components and streamlining the design process. -40°C to +125°C Operating Temperature Range: Engineered for reliability in diverse environments, the IP Core operates flawlessly across a wide temperature range from -40°C to +125°C. Differential Analog Input: With a focus on signal integrity, the ADC IP Core supports differential analog inputs, providing enhanced common-mode noise rejection and superior accuracy in challenging environments. Self-Calibrating ADC (Offset, Gain, and Skew Errors): Ensuring long-term accuracy, the IP Core employs self-calibration mechanisms for offset, gain, and skew errors, reducing the need for manual calibration and maintenance. Background Calibration Algorithms to Track PVT Variations: Intelligent background calibration algorithms dynamically adapt to Process, Voltage, and Temperature (PVT) variations, maintaining optimal performance across changing conditions. Serial Port Control for Flexible Digital Control: Offering seamless integration into digital systems, the IP Core features a serial port control interface, enabling flexible digital control and customization. Lowest Analog Supply for GHz Sampling Frequency Operation: Pushing the boundaries of high-speed data acquisition, the IP Core operates at the lowest analog supply while supporting GHz sampling frequencies, unlocking unparalleled performance in demanding applications.

The 12-bit 2GS/s ADC IP Core will empower designers and engineers to push the limits of their applications, ushering in a new era of precision and efficiency in high-speed analog-to-digital conversion.

Availability:

The 12-bit 2GS/s ADC IP Core are available for immediate licensing. For further information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request at contact.

About T2M:

T2M-IP is the global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD, and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





