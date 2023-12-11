RT-650 DPA-Resistant Hardware Root of Trust Security Processor for Govt/Aero/Defense FIPS-140
EnSilica enters strategic partners with design and custom module developer IndesmaTech
OXFORD, United Kingdom – December 11th 2023 – EnSilica (AIM: ENSI), a leading chip maker of mixed signal ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuits), has announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with the Denmark-headquartered design consultancy and custom module developer IndesmaTech.
The companies will collaborate to develop bespoke chips, modules and systems for IndesmaTech’s client roster across northern Europe, including throughout Germany, the UK and Scandinavia.
“The partnership helps us lower the cost of entry to companies considering taking an ASIC approach either for improved product performance or to protect the supply chain,” said Peter Jeuter, EnSilica’s VP of sales. “The ASIC market is traditionally split into two, with either very niche engineering teams seeking to create or break into a new market, or those who are already very established, this deal and the incredible experience of the team at IndesmaTech should help make ASICs more accessible to a greater number of companies in between.”
The strategic partnership deal was signed in Q4 2023.
