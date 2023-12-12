Rambus Wins 2023 "Most Respected Emerging Public Semiconductor Company" Award from Global Semiconductor Alliance
SAN JOSE, Calif. – Dec. 11, 2023 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced that it is the recipient of this year’s “Most Respected Emerging Public Semiconductor Company” Award in its revenue category from the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA).
“It is truly an honor to be recognized amongst our industry with this prestigious award from the GSA, representing another great milestone in our ongoing evolution as a leading semiconductor company,” said Luc Seraphin, president and chief executive officer at Rambus. “This award would not have been possible without the continued dedication and innovation of Rambus employees worldwide and the ongoing support from our customers and partners. Our gratitude goes to the GSA and the entire semiconductor community as we work together to advance the future of technology.”
The GSA is a leading semiconductor and technology industry organization representing over 250 corporate members worldwide. Each year, the GSA recognizes semiconductor companies that have demonstrated excellence through their innovation and performance in the industry at its annual Awards Dinner Celebration. The recipient of “Most Respected Emerging Public Semiconductor Company Achieving $100 Million to $500 Million in Annual Sales” Award is selected by GSA members casting their ballots for the industry’s most respected companies, judged by their vision, technology and market leadership.
Additional Information:
For additional award details, please visit the GSA Website at https://www.gsaglobal.org/2023awd/
