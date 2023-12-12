Digital Core Design Presents DAES XTS Cryptographic CPU for Unparalleled Security

Bytom, December the 12th, 2023 — DCD, a leading innovator in cryptographic solutions, proudly announces the launch of the DAES XTS, a revolutionary lightweight cryptographic co-processor. This advanced hardware is meticulously designed to seamlessly implement the Rijndael encryption algorithm in compliance with FIPS 197 Advanced Encryption Standard, specifically tailored for XTS mode as per IEEE Std 1619-2007 standards.

The DAES XTS IP Core addresses the critical need for robust hardware disk encryption in IoT and embedded devices applications – says Jacek Hanke, DCD CEO - With a specialized focus on supporting encrypted memories such as FLASH or RAM, the co-processor features a unique random data access block function, making it an optimal choice for securing sensitive data.

Deploying the widely recognized AES block cipher, the DAES XTS offers unmatched security and performance benefits over software-based solutions. Its hardware-centric design positions it as a key player in securing environments ranging from IoT devices to cloud servers.

It is important to highlight that, in its current state, Ciphertext-Stealing mode is not supported. Therefore, users should ensure memory sectors are aligned to multiples of 128-bit blocks when implementing the DAES XTS.

Additionally, the DAES XTS seamlessly integrates with a diverse range of SPI memory controllers, enhancing its adaptability and compatibility across various applications. This strategic integration amplifies the co-processor's effectiveness and broadens its application scope.

DCD continues to push the boundaries of cryptographic innovation with the launch of the DAES XTS, reinforcing its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for enhanced data security in today's interconnected world.

About Digital Core Design:

DCD, founded in 1999, stands as a pioneering force in the realm of IP Core Innovations. With a steadfast commitment to excellence since its inception, the company has navigated 25 years of dynamic technological landscapes. Over this remarkable journey, DCD has honed expertise in over 100 different architectures, leaving an indelible mark on the electronics industry. Their innovations have seamlessly integrated into the fabric of more than 1 billion electronic devices worldwide.

Notable accomplishments include the development of the World's Fastest 8051 CPU, the World's Tiniest 8051 IP Core, a Royalty-Free and Fully Scalable 32-bit CPU, a 100% safe cryptographic system, and cutting-edge 32-bit plus 64-bit RISC-V CPUs. These technological milestones underscore DCD's commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in the industry.

As the company approaches its 25th anniversary in 2024, DCD not only celebrates its rich history but also looks forward to the future with a dedication to continuous innovation. Learn more about our work at dcd.pl.





