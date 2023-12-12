Logic Fruit Technologies Launches CAN Controller IP Core
CAN Controller IP Core is uniquely created to deliver advanced communication, offering high-speed versatility for automotive, medical, and industrial connectivity, redefining industry standards.
Delhi/NCR, India – December 12, 2023 -- Logic Fruit Technologies Pvt. Ltd, the leading provider of IPs, Embedded Solutions, and product engineering services today announced the release of CAN Controller IP Core.
This Controller Area Network (CAN) solution supports data rates up to 1 Mbps, offering seamless communication for microcontrollers and devices.
The Controller Area Network (CAN) is a two-wired, asynchronous serial half duplex and differential communication protocol that enables communication between microcontrollers and other devices without the need for a host computer.
"At Logic Fruit Technologies, innovation is at the core of everything we do. Our CAN RTL IP Core represents a significant leap forward in communication protocols, offering a versatile and efficient solution for various industries. With its high data rates and seamless integration capabilities, this IP Core is set to redefine communication standards in automotive, medical, and industrial automation.," said Shashank Chaurasia, Business Unit Head.
For more information on the design specifications and features offered, you can contact us or download the CAN Controller IP Core
About Us:
Logic Fruit Technologies is a leading provider of electronic solutions, specializing in innovative designs and cutting-edge technology. With a focus on creating products that enhance connectivity and communication, Logic Fruit Technologies continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of electronics.
Logic Fruit provides end-to-end solutions, from conception to finished product, and has a wealth of experience in a variety of high-speed digital protocols and communication buses. With a focus on customer satisfaction and a decade of experience, Logic Fruit Technologies is a trusted partner for companies seeking innovative and reliable embedded solutions.
