AccelerComm Expands LDPC Accelerator IP Licenses for 5G Cloud RAN High-Capacity Solutions

Layer 1 5G IP specialist to provide O-RAN compliant Lookaside LDPC accelerator IP on AMD T2 Telco Accelerator Card for use across Cloud RAN and Open RAN

Southampton, UK – December 12, 2023 -- AccelerComm, the Layer 1 5G IP specialists, today announced that US-based global ICT industry leader AMD has licensed its 3GPP LDPC accelerator IP for use on its T2 Telco Accelerator Card.

The AMD T2 Telco Accelerator Card provides a high performance, low latency, and power efficient platform for 5G O-DU deployments. Through its work with AMD, AccelerComm IP delivers a complete pre & post processing wrapper and subsystem that completes the 5G NR 3GPP chain when using AMD Soft-Decision-FEC LDPC Encoder and Decoder Cores.

AMD is currently working on a number of trials around the world using the T2 Accelerator Card with AccelerComm IP to improve the cost per bit of an O-RAN system. It allows offloading of the heaviest processing components which is commonly accepted to be LDPC forward error correction, and the combination of AMD 4th-generation EPYC™ processors and the T2 Accelerator Card using standardized interfaces enables greater flexibility and supports more cell sites per system.

“Delivering efficient 5G networks with the best performance requires tight collaboration between all partners to deliver the promise of Open RAN. We are proud to be working with AMD to help deliver on this vision and look forward to supporting them on other ground-breaking projects”, said Will Brown Director, Product Manager at AccelerComm.

Mike Wissolik, Director of Product Marketing, Data Center and Communications Group, AMD, says: “We are excited to collaborate with AccelerComm to enable advanced and highly performant 5G solutions for the Open RAN ecosystem. Our collaboration delivers on our joint customers’ demands for increased choice of high-performance processing and accelerator technologies. AMD 4th-generation EPYC™ processors provide up to 64 cores within the challenging telco power budget, enhancing the efficiency of Cloud RAN solutions when combined with our T2 Telco Accelerator Card.”

