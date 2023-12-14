GigaDevice partners with SEGGER on Embedded Studio for RISC-V

December 13, 2023 -- GigaDevice customers can now use SEGGER's leading multi-platform IDE Embedded Studio free of charge across all GigaDevice RISC-V microcontrollers (MCUs) including the latest GD32VW553.

Characterized by its flexibility of use, Embedded Studio has all the tools and features a developer needs for professional embedded C and C++ development, including a complete toolchain, optimized run-time library, core simulator and hardware debugging with the J-Link debug probes.

“GigaDevice and SEGGER have a long history of cooperation”, says Eric Jin, GigaDevice's Product Marketing Director. “SEGGER was the first ecosystem partner to support the GD32V RISC-V core MCU. Making SEGGER Embedded Studio available to our customers free of charge facilitates software development for our GD32V series. Embedded Studio fully supports and adapts to the GD32V family of RISC-V MCUs in terms of efficiency, performance, and ease of use, significantly accelerating the development and mass production of innovative applications.”

“We have been partners with GigaDevice and have supported GigaDevice products for many years now,“ says Ivo Geilenbruegge, Managing Director of SEGGER. “We immediately added full tool support when they unveiled the first commercially available flash-based RISC-V microcontroller back in 2019. We are impressed by their speed of innovation, the many new devices they have brought to market, and the extent to which they’ve quickly become a key player in the industry.”

GigaDevice very recently introduced the dual-band wireless GD32VW553 series, based on a 160MHz RISC-V core. The device is equipped with 4MB of flash and 320KB of SRAM. GD32VW553 supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 and BLE 5.2 wireless communication protocols. It also integrates rich peripheral interfaces and hardware encryption functions to create a safe and reliable wireless connection solution. High performance and low energy consumption make it ideal for smart home appliances, industrial Internet, communication gateway and other wireless connection scenarios.

Other SEGGER tools that also fully support GD32V RISC-V MCUs include: The market-leading J-Link debug probe, Ozone debugger, real-time operating system embOS and software libraries for communications, data storage, compression, and IoT, as well as the Flasher family of in-circuit programmers.

About GigaDevice

GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. (SSE Stock Code 603986) is a global leading fabless supplier. The company was founded in April 2005 and headquartered in Beijing, China, with branch offices in many countries and regions worldwide, providing local support at customers' fingertips. Committed to building a complete ecosystem with four major product lines – Flash memory, MCU, sensor and analog – as the core driving force, GigaDevice can provide a wide range of solutions and services in the fields of industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, IoT, mobile, networking and communications. GigaDevice has received the ISO26262:2018 automotive functional safety ASIL D certification, as well as ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO45001, and Duns certifications. In a constant quest to expand our technology offering to customers, GigaDevice has also formed strategic alliances with leading foundries, assembly, and test plants to streamline supply chain management.

For more details, please visit: www.gigadevice.com





