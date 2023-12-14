Amidst export restrictions, RISC-V continues to advance
By Abhishek Jadhav, embedded.com ( November 29, 2023)
The RISC-V architecture continues to advance despite uncertainties over geopolitical tensions.
In the ever-changing semiconductor and computing technology environment, the RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA) stands out as having potential to transform some aspects of industry. However, current geopolitical events make for uncertainties that present challenges for the open-source technology, especially with discussions around government export control restrictions on its development and implementation.
Unlike many proprietary ISAs, such as Arm, RISC-V is different in that it offers an open standard, freely available for anyone to develop and adopt. This open-source model has cultivated a dynamic global community of engineers and researchers leading a wave of innovation around RISC-V.
RISC-V is expected to follow the same trajectory as Linux, which has expanded over time as a result of the open-source community’s contributions. This community is actively working on developing both ISA and non-ISA standards for RISC-V. By leveraging open-source development, RISC-V is helping accelerate innovation and potentially pave the way for novel technological breakthroughs.
