PUFsecurity and Himax Prioritize User Security and Data Protection in Endpoint AI with PUF-based Root of Trust
Hsinchu Taiwan -- December 14, 2023 -- PUFsecurity, a subsidiary of eMemory dedicated to innovating PUF-based security solutions, and Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced the successful deployment of PUFsecurity's PUF-based Root of Trust IP, PUFrt, into Himax’s WiseEye2 AI processor (WE2). WE2 is an ultra-low-power AI chip revolutionizing Endpoint AI application performance while prioritizing user security and data protection.
A recent Arm-commissioned report highlighted user preferences for longer battery life, faster system response, and privacy in public spaces. To save power consumption and improve latency, WE2 is designed with a multi-layer power management architecture for minimal power consumption and equipped with dual CPU cores and a microNPU core to accelerate a variety of neural network operations at the edge with less data communication with the cloud. To enhance privacy, PUFsecurity anchors WE2’s security into the silicon hardware level to further protect the AI model and data for both the consumers and OEM vendors. PUFsecurity's Hardware Root of Trust solution (PUFrt) boasts a 1024-bit identification code (PUF), a low-power and instant-ready TRNG to provide dynamic entropy, and a secure OTP storage for private keys and sensitive data. It's the greatest solution to fortify the AI model and user data protection, as well as secure boot, zero-touch key provisioning, and secure update, on the premise of meeting low power consumption and fast response.
“Himax WiseEyeTM AI processors feature industrial-grade security and cryptography engines, known to the world for its industry-leading power consumption in the AI processor category,” said Mr. Mark Chen, Vice President of Smart Sensing business at Himax. “The joining forces with PUFsecurity further strengthen WE2’s capability in terms of both security and privacy, bringing longer battery life, instant responsiveness, and enhanced privacy for a wide range of applications of diverse domains, including consumer electronics, laptops, surveillance, medical, and agriculture, just to name a few,” concluded Mr. Chen.
“People have talked about how essential security is for AI applications,” the Chairman and President of PUFsecurity, Dr. Charles Hsu, said. “We are excited to see how our PUF-based solution contributes to AI safety together with Himax. On top of safeguarding the AI model from being altered or stolen, it also empowers the entire system’s continuous secure operations with very efficient power consumption.”
About PUFsecurity
PUFsecurity is a subsidiary of eMemory and is dedicated to innovating PUF-based security solutions. By leveraging our technical acumen and achievements, including core IPs such as NeoPUF and OTP from eMemory, PUFsecurity brings PUF-based security to the market. The latest solutions include Secure OTP, Hardware Root-of-Trust Module (PUFrt), Secure Crypto Coprocessor (PUFcc), and Flash Protection Series. PUFsecurity can quickly offer PUF-based security IP solutions with superior performance and cost-efficiency in the wide range of technology platforms with eMemory’s technology support.
For more information please visit: http://www.pufsecurity.com
