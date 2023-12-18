BrainChip and Unigen Partner to Deliver Powerful, Energy-Efficient Edge AI Server

Laguna Hills, Calif. – December 17, 2023 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, and Unigen Corporation, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of enterprise and industrial electronics, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a new configuration of the recently released Unigen Cupcake Edge AI Server, a compact and powerful solution based on BrainChip’s Akida™ neuromorphic processor.

The Cupcake Edge AI Server is a small form factor solution that can run complex AI applications at the Edge, close to the source of data, without relying on the cloud or internet connections. In leveraging Akida’s unique data-processing capabilities, the device offers unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy in a wide array of use cases such as industrial, automotive, healthcare, robotics IoT and security-based applications.

“We are proud to collaborate with BrainChip to bring a new vision to the world of Edge AI solutions,” said Paul Heng, President, and CEO of Unigen. “The Cupcake Edge AI Server can unleash the full potential of AI technology. We look forward to expanding our AI partnership network with BrainChip to deliver a unique Cupcake configuration to customers who are looking for a smart, sustainable, and secure Edge AI solution.”

Unigen will provide end-to-end solutions for the Cupcake Edge AI Server, from engineering to mass production. Unigen’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in the U.S.A. and Vietnam, along with its proprietary business intelligence tools, will ensure high-quality products and services for customers across a variety of industries.

“The Cupcake Edge AI Server is a game-changer for Edge AI, offering unprecedented performance, efficiency, and scalability for a variety of applications,” said Sean Hehir, CEO of BrainChip. “We believe that the Cupcake platform combined with BrainChip’s Akida will enable a new wave of AI adoption and innovation at the Edge.”

About Unigen

Unigen, founded in 1991, is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of original and custom SSD, DRAM, NVDIMM modules and Enterprise IO solutions. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state of the art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the Silicon Valley Bay Area of California and near Hanoi Vietnam, along with 5 additional engineering and support facilities located around the globe. Unigen markets its products to both enterprise and client OEMs worldwide focused on embedded, industrial, networking, server, telecommunications, imaging, automotive and medical device industries. Unigen also offers best in class electronics manufacturing services (EMS), including new product introduction and volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, TaaS (Test-as-a-Service) and post-sales support. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at unigen.com.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables Edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective Edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.





