Infineon, POLYN to Collaborate on Advanced Tire Monitoring Products

MUNICH, December 14, 2023 – POLYN Technology, a fabless semiconductor company supplying application-specific Neuromorphic Analog Signal Processing (NASP) technology and products, and Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX), the global leader in automotive semiconductors, today announced a collaboration in next-generation tire monitoring products.

POLYN is a market leader in neuromorphic analog signal processing and offers Neuromorphic Front-End (NFE) chips for innovative IoT products utilizing on-sensor data processing. As a result of the two companies’ collaboration, Infineon will provide new generation TPMS sensors with tire vibration signal detection, leveraging POLYN’s NFE for vibration data pre-processing at the sensor.

NASP NFE contains a neural network extracting vibration patterns for tire and road condition analysis. It reduces the volume of data collected from TPMS accelerometers by a factor of 4000 at extremely low power consumption of only few microwatts.

“The combined Infineon and POLYN solution for tire monitoring will be especially suited to the fleet market and to autonomous cars, delivering new possibilities for road condition and tire wear control in an energy- and cost-efficient way,” said Henry Hu of Infineon’s Automotive Division. “We welcome POLYN as part of Infineon’s global startup co-innovation program. Innovation and partnerships are key to driving tomorrow’s solutions.”

“Infineon is a global and trusted partner to develop the product offering for POLYN’s outstanding data extraction on-sensor solutions,” said Aleksandr Timofeev, CEO of POLYN. “Together we are aiming to set a new standard for the tire monitoring industry, offering a unique value for next-generation tires and new business models based on data collection, classification, and analysis.”

By integrating NASP NFE with Infineon’s TPMS SP49, POLYN offers a unique solution with high performance at the lowest available power and highest reliability. It is ideal for the rapidly changing commercial aftermarket and fleet market, autonomous cars, and new data-as-a-service business models.

About POLYN Technology

POLYN Technology is a fabless semiconductor company, supplying the ultra-low- power, high-performance Neuromorphic Analog Signal Processing (NASP) technology, IP and Tiny AI chips for sensor data processing based on NASP. POLYN’s Neural-Net-To-Chip automation tools support fast and cost-effective development of application specific Neuromorphic Front-End solutions, which perform AI computations on-device. The technology and products enable a wide range of edge AI applications with power consumption, accuracy, size, and cloud connectivity constraints, like wearables, Industry 4.0, Connected Health 4.0, Smart Home and more. POLYN Technology was founded in 2019. The company is registered in London and headquartered in Israel.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 56,200 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €14.2 billion in the 2022 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY). Infineon is at the core of the transformation of the automotive industry towards sustainable mobility.





