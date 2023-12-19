VeriSilicon and Google Collaborate on the Open-Source Project Open Se Cura
VeriSilicon’s open hardware platform facilitates the development of open-source software ecosystem
SHANGHAI-- December 18, 2023 --VeriSilicon (688521.SH) today announced its collaboration with Google in support of the newly launched Project Open Se Cura, an open-source framework consisting of design tools and IP libraries, to accelerate the development of secure, scalable, transparent, and efficient Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems. As part of the project infrastructure, VeriSilicon contributed its expertise in providing various IPs, low-power silicon design, Board Support Package (BSP), and commercialization.
Project Open Se Cura is equipped with an open-source, secure, low-power ambient perception and sensing system based on RISC-V ISA, including system management, machine learning and hardware root of trust functions. To facilitate industrialization, VeriSilicon provided a hardware platform for the project including SoC design, physical design, FPGA verification, board design, and chip production service. We also open sourced an ISP IP for this project. This enables developers to focus on specific application scenarios and conduct research and development and verification of related AI systems based on the hardware platform.
“The digital world generates a tremendous amount of data every day, requiring a large amount of AI computing power for processing with high security and privacy requirements as many personal data are involved.” Wayne Dai, Chairman, President, CEO of VeriSilicon, said, “VeriSilicon is delighted to participate in Google’s Project Open Se Cura and contribute to promoting the safe and energy-efficient deployment of distributed AI systems at the edge while further fulfilling our commitment of using open hardware platforms to facilitate the development of open-source software ecosystems.”
About VeriSilicon
VeriSilicon is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-around, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP. For more information, please visit: www.verisilicon.com
|
Search Silicon IP
Verisilicon, Inc. Hot IP
Related News
- ST halts open-source FPGA project
- Arm expands open-source partnerships to reinforce commitment to open collaboration
- proteanTecs to Present in Open Compute Project (OCP) Webinar on Silent Data Errors for Resilient Data Centers
- Codasip Teams Up with Western Digital to Support Adoption of Open-Source Processors
- Bluespec, Inc. Releases a Second Family of Open-Source RISC-V Processors to Spur Open Innovation
Breaking News
- VeriSilicon and Google Collaborate on the Open-Source Project Open Se Cura
- Igniting Innovation: Siemens EDA launches Cre8Ventures in support of the EU Chips Act
- Apple-TSMC-Amkor Pact Bolsters U.S. Chip Supply Chain
- BrainChip and Unigen Partner to Deliver Powerful, Energy-Efficient Edge AI Server
- Infineon, POLYN to Collaborate on Advanced Tire Monitoring Products
Most Popular
- BrainChip Previews Industry's First Edge Box Powered by Neuromorphic AI IP
- Alphawave Semi Partners with Keysight to Deliver Industry Leading Expertise and Interoperability for a Complete PCIe 6.0 Subsystem Solution
- Igniting Innovation: Siemens EDA launches Cre8Ventures in support of the EU Chips Act
- BrainChip and Unigen Partner to Deliver Powerful, Energy-Efficient Edge AI Server
- Apple-TSMC-Amkor Pact Bolsters U.S. Chip Supply Chain
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page