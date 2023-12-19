Takashi Yamada, Memory Industry Expert Joins OPENEDGES to Lead Japan Business

Seoul, South Korea -- December 19, 2023 --OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. (OPENEDGES), a total memory subsystem IP provider, proudly announces the addition of industry veteran Takashi Yamada as its new Tech Sales Director for Japan. In his new role, Yamada will be executing strategic sales and marketing initiatives within the dynamic Japanese semiconductor market.

With over 30 years of extensive experience in the bus and memory system IP development, Yamada most recently led the development of DRAM memory systems, controllers, and bus for Socionext. His instrumental contributions include the creation of memory system architecture such as LP5X/5, LP4X/4, DDR5 for high resolution cameras and automotive SoCs. Before Socionext, Yamada served as Associate Director/Chief Architect of the System LSI Business and significantly contributed to PANASONIC Corp’s R&D efforts before its consolidation by Socionext. He played a key role in the development of memory system architectures, verification environment implementation, and securing patents related to architecture, memory subsystems, and packaging.

In a move to strengthen its position in the Japanese semiconductor landscape, OPENEDGES has established a dedicated Japanese office in Yokohama. This strategic expansion aims to reinforce OPENEDGES’ service capabilities, effectively meeting the escalating demands of customers in the Asia-Pacific region.

<Image 1: Takashi Yamada, Sales Director for Japan>

“I am thrilled to join OPENEDGES team,” said Takashi Yamada, the newly appointed Tech Sales Director for Japan at OPENEDGES Technology. “I see OPENEDGES as an industry frontrunner in total memory subsystem IPs, distinguished by superior features and exceptional performance. I’m eager to leverage my extensive 30+ years of semiconductor industry experience to expediate the company’s expansion into Japan.”

“Welcoming Mr. Yamada to OPENEDGES is an invaluable addition,” said Sean Lee, CEO of OPENEDGES Technology. “We are enthusiastic about his arrival, and expansion recognizing the immense value he brings with his in-depth expertise in semiconductor industry.”

Yamada’s expertise has been showcased through presentations at influential industry events, including the recent ‘LPDDR5/DDR5 Design Challenges and the Need for Flexibility’ speech at the Design Solution Forum 2023, Mobile Forum in JEDEC2014 across Seoul, Taipei, and San Jose, and the Cadence Memory Conference in 2015. His impactful contributions extend to holding over 25 global patents in areas such as DRAM architecture and systems, emphasizing his influence and authority in the semiconductor industry.

About OPENEDGES Technology, Inc.

OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. is a leading silicon IP provider of memory subsystem IPs for the semiconductor industry. They offer a wide range of state-of-the-art solutions, including DDR memory controllers, DDR PHY, NoC interconnect, and NPU IPs that are widely adopted by customers worldwide. Their IPs comply with JEDEC standards, including LPDDR5x/5/4x/4/3, DDR5/4/3, GDDR6, and HBM3, ensuring their compatibility with the latest DDR technology trends. In 2019, they acquired The Six Semiconductor, Inc. (TSS), specializing in high-speed memory PHYs across multiple technologies. OPENEDGES IPs deliver the increased performance, bandwidth, capacity, and efficiency to meet the ever-increasing data demands. As a publicly listed company on the Korean Stock Exchange Market (394280. KQ), OPENEDGES is well-positioned to continue its growth and maintain its leadership in the memory subsystem IPs market.

Learn more about the company and its offerings by visiting the official website at www.openedges.com.





