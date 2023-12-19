Intrinsic ID to Showcase New Embedded Security Solutions at CES 2024

Intrinsic ID expanded its hardware- and software security IP portfolio to secure devices used in the IoT, healthcare, smart home, datacenters, automotive, chiplets, and more.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., December 19, 2023 – Intrinsic ID, the world’s leading provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) technology for security and authentication applications in embedded systems, today announced it will be attending CES 2024. The company’s embedded security experts will be on site to discuss the full range and versatility of its hardware root-of-trust (RoT) solutions. The show follows another record-breaking year with Intrinsic ID technology now being deployed in more than 650 million devices worldwide.

“We are experiencing a paradigm shift in our relationship with technology as reflected in the themes of CES this year. The need for security has become ubiquitous, particularly for internet-connected applications. However, device makers are faced with smaller footprints and limited resources,” said Pim Tuyls, CEO and co-founder of Intrinsic ID. “At Intrinsic ID, our solutions provide a robust hardware-based root of trust, without requiring dedicated silicon, to authenticate and secure all devices.”

At CES 2024, Intrinsic ID is looking forward to briefing customers and partners on the company’s expanded product portfolio, which includes:

Zign® – an embedded software-only product that uses a breakthrough combination of PUF technology with NIST-certified cryptographic algorithms. It offers a low-cost solution that is easy to deploy for encryption of any IoT data, both in transit and on the device. Zign can be deployed on any type of new or existing IoT device and meets the most stringent security tests.

QuiddiKey® 100 – PUF-based RoT hardware IP specifically designed to protect internet-connected devices that have limited resources against current and future threats.

QuiddiKey® 300 – the world’s first hardware IP solution to receive a SESIP and PSA Certified RoT Component Level 3 certification. PSA Certified is a highly respected certification scheme co-founded by Arm in partnership with global technology companies that aims to implement a comprehensive IoT security assurance framework for secure digital transformation.

QuiddiKey® 400 – a new hardware-based RoT solution specifically developed to enable electronic devices to meet automotive functional safety standards including ASIL B fault metric and ASIL D for systematic failures.

Apollo – a configuration file for Xilinx FPGAs, containing a “soft PUF” implementation and security functionality that can be retrofitted on deployed devices. This enables remote “brownfield” installation of a hardware RoT for demanding markets like medical and datacenters.

Intrinsic ID will be part of the Dutch Pavilion in booth 62100 at The Venetian Convention & Expo Center. Contact the company here to schedule one-on-one briefings with Intrinsic ID at CES 2024.

About Intrinsic ID

Intrinsic ID is the world’s leading provider of security IP for embedded systems based on PUF technology. The technology provides an additional level of hardware security utilizing the inherent uniqueness in each and every silicon chip. The IP can be delivered in hardware or software and can be applied easily to almost any chip – from tiny microcontrollers to high-performance FPGAs – and at any stage of a product’s lifecycle. It is used as a hardware root of trust to protect sensitive military and government data and systems, validate payment systems, secure connectivity, and authenticate sensors.





