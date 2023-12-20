Modern Audio DSP, designed for battery operated, high-performance, audio and voice applications
Reed Solomon Encoder and Decoder FEC IP Core From Global IP Core
December 20, 2023 - Global IP Core Sales - The Reed Solomon Encoder is fed with an input message of K information symbols, the Encoder appends 2T parity symbols to the input message in order to form the encoded codeword. The Reed Solomon Decoder receives an (N=K+2T) codeword, and it can locate and correct up to 8 possible symbol errors or up to 14 erasures. Both of the Encoder and the Decoder support any input timing pattern, in case of the Encoder; the output timing pattern will be the same as the input. In case of the Decoder; the output timing pattern is fully controlled in order to support any desired pattern by the user. The Reed Solomon Decoder keeps track of corrected errors. Input codewords with more than 8 errors are regarded as uncorrectable, and are flagged. The Implementation of Reed Solomon IP Core targets very low latency, high speed, and low gate count with a simple interface for easy integration on SoC applications.
Features include:
- High performance Reed Solomon IP Core (Encoder and Decoder)
- Supports error and erasure decoding
- Parameterized codeword length
- Code generator polynomial: (x + λ0)(x + λ1)(x + λ2) . . . (x + λ15)
- Field generator polynomial: x8 + x4 + x3 + x2 + 1
- The core supports any input or output timing pattern
IP Deliverables:
- Synthesizable Verilog
- System Model (Matlab) and documentation
- Verilog Testbenches
- Documentation
- FPGA testing environment
The Reed Solomon IP Core is coded in Verilog-2001. No third-party Intellectual properties are contained in this product.
Please contact us for a Product Brief (PB) at info@global-ipc.com or check out our product portfolio at www.global-ipc.com
About Global IP Core Sales
Global IP Core Sales® was founded in 2021 and provides state-of-the-art IP Cores for the Semiconductor market. The majority of our products are silicon proven and can be seamlessly implemented into FPGA and ASIC technologies. Global IP Core Sales® will assist you with your IP Core and integration needs. Our mission is to grow your bottom line.
|
Search Silicon IP
Global IP Core Sales Hot IP
Related News
- NR-5G Polar Decoder and Encoder FEC IP Core Available For Licensing and Implementation from Global IP Core
- CCSDS AR4JA LDPC Encoder and Decoder FEC IP Core Available For Licensing and Implementation from Global IP Core
- IEEE802.11n/ac/ax Wi-Fi LDPC Encoder and Decoder FEC IP Core Available For Licensing and Implementation from Global IP Core
- DVB-C2 LDPC/ BCH Decoder FEC IP Core From Global IP Core
- DVB-S2X LDPC/ BCH Encoder and Decoder IP Core Available For Integration From Global IP Core
Breaking News
- Top Ten IC Design Houses Ride Wave of Seasonal Consumer Demand and Continued AI Boom to See 17.8% Increase in Quarterly Revenue in 3Q23, Says TrendForce
- GlobalLogic Announces Acquisition of Mobiveil
- TSMC Announces Dr. Mark Liu Not to Participate in Next Board of Directors Election
- Reed Solomon Encoder and Decoder FEC IP Core From Global IP Core
- Intrinsic ID to Showcase New Embedded Security Solutions at CES 2024
Most Popular
- Alphawave Semi Partners with Keysight to Deliver Industry Leading Expertise and Interoperability for a Complete PCIe 6.0 Subsystem Solution
- Igniting Innovation: Siemens EDA launches Cre8Ventures in support of the EU Chips Act
- Apple-TSMC-Amkor Pact Bolsters U.S. Chip Supply Chain
- VeriSilicon and Google Collaborate on the Open-Source Project Open Se Cura
- BSC presents Sargantana, the new generation of the first open-source chips designed in Spain
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page