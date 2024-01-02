Accelerate Innovation: Harnessing the Speed of Tomorrow with PCIe Gen 4 PHY and Controller IP Cores

January 2, 2024 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider and technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s PCI-SIG compliant PCIe 4.0 PHY IP Core with matching PCIe 4.0 Controller IP Core integrated into the 12FFC process technologies in major Fabs, which represents a significant leap forward in terms of data throughput, reliability, and power efficiency. This article explores the capabilities and advantages of PCIe Gen4 IP Cores in the context of the cutting-edge 12FFC process and Controller made available through T2M.

PCIe, a high-speed serial computer expansion bus standard, has become the backbone for connecting various components within electronic devices, including graphics cards, storage devices, and network cards. PCIe Gen4, the fourth generation of this standard, doubles the data transfer rate per lane compared to its predecessor (Gen3), achieving a staggering 16 GT/s (Gigatransfers/second). The key capabilities of PCIe Gen4 IP Core in 12FFC complimented with the PCIe 4.0 Controller include:

High Data Throughput : PCIe Gen4 IP core in the 12FFC process technology delivers exceptional data throughput, making it ideal for bandwidth-intensive applications such as data centres, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing. With a per-lane data rate of 16 GT/s, PCIe Gen4 can provide up to 64 GT/s for a 16-lane (x16) configuration.

: PCIe Gen4 IP core in the 12FFC process technology delivers exceptional data throughput, making it ideal for bandwidth-intensive applications such as data centres, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing. With a per-lane data rate of 16 GT/s, PCIe Gen4 can provide up to 64 GT/s for a 16-lane (x16) configuration. Low Latency : The 12FFC process technology, coupled with PCIe Gen4 IP core, ensures low latency in data transfer. Reduced latency is crucial in applications where real-time processing is paramount, such as in gaming, telecommunications, and automotive systems.

: The 12FFC process technology, coupled with PCIe Gen4 IP core, ensures low latency in data transfer. Reduced latency is crucial in applications where real-time processing is paramount, such as in gaming, telecommunications, and automotive systems. Scalability : PCIe Gen4's scalable architecture allows for the connection of multiple devices on a single bus, enabling seamless integration of diverse components within a system. This scalability is particularly valuable in applications requiring a mix of storage, networking, and processing elements.

: PCIe Gen4's scalable architecture allows for the connection of multiple devices on a single bus, enabling seamless integration of diverse components within a system. This scalability is particularly valuable in applications requiring a mix of storage, networking, and processing elements. Enhanced Reliability: The 12FFC process technology contributes to the overall reliability of PCIe Gen4 by offering improved power efficiency and thermal performance. This is essential for applications demanding high reliability, such as mission-critical systems and enterprise-grade storage solutions.

Boasting a lower power consumption and higher reliability for energy-efficient and robust systems, T2M’s PCIe Gen 4 solution offers smaller die size and lower cost for competitive and scalable solutions with compatibility and interoperability with previous and future PCIe generations, offering a compelling solution for a wide range of applications.

In addition to PCIe IP Core, T2M ‘s broad silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes USB, HDMI, Display Port, MIPI (CSI, UniPro, UFS, RFFE, I3C), PCIe, DDR, 1G Ethernet, V-by-One, programmable SerDes, OnFi and many more, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.

Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





