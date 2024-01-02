ELECTRA IC Marks a Decade of Design and Verification Excellence at CES 2024

January 2, 2024 -- Istanbul-based ELECTRA IC, a distinguished leader in design and verification solutions, proudly announces its milestone achievement of ten years in the industry. To commemorate this significant anniversary, ELECTRA IC will be showcasing its latest achievements at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2024 in Las Vegas, reaffirming its commitment to advancing technology and shaping the future of electronic design.

CES is one of the most influential technology events in the world, where industry leaders and rising stars come together to explore the future of consumer electronics innovation.

Over the past decade, ELECTRA IC has solidified its position as a trusted partner for design and verification services, catering to a diverse array of industries, including telecommunications, defense, automotive, and consumer electronics. The company's expertise extends to FPGA prototyping, embedded software design, and circuit board design, making it a one-stop solution for clients seeking comprehensive electronic design services.

At CES 2024, ELECTRA IC invites attendees to explore the following highlights:

ELECTRA IC will unveil its latest design solutions, showcasing how a decade of experience has led to the development of cutting-edge technologies that streamline the design process, reduce time-to-market, and enhance overall product quality. Advancements in Verification: As a leader in verification services, ELECTRA IC will demonstrate its state-of-the-art verification expertise. These advancements not only ensure the functionality and reliability of electronic designs but also contribute to accelerating the pace of innovation in the industry.

ELECTRA IC attributes its success to the strong partnerships forged over the past ten years. The company will be happy to welcome customers who need collaboration to deliver successful projects and advance technological frontiers. Vision for the Future: During CES 2024, ELECTRA IC will share its vision for the future of design and verification. Attendees can expect insights into upcoming trends, challenges, and the company's strategic initiatives for the next decade.

Ateş BERNA, CEO, expressed gratitude for the support received over the past ten years, stating, "Reaching this milestone is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, as well as the strong relationships we've built with our clients and partners. CES 2024 provides an excellent platform for us to reflect on our achievements, showcase our abilities, and chart a course for the exciting future that lies ahead."

Visit ELECTRA IC at Venetian Expo, Level 2, Halls A-D 55354 at CES 2024 to explore their abilities in IC design and verification.





