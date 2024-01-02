Siemens EDA faces Chinese startup competitor
By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (January 1, 2024)
SEIDA (Hangzhou, China) is an EDA startup formed in 2021 by Chinese engineers that had previously worked for Siemens EDA, formerly Mentor Graphics.
The company is focusing on optical proximity correction (OPC) according to a Reuters report. OPC is a key stage in adapting the images used in chip lithography to compensate for optical interference and other effects that are inherent in the lithographic process.
The company’s CEO is Liguo ‘Recoo’ Zhang. Zhang was another former Siemens EDA employee who had spent time employed by the from in Silicon Valley. Peilun “Allen” Chang is SEIDA’s chief operating officer, Reuters said.
