Synopsys plus Ansys: The making of an EDA giant?
By Majeed Ahmad, EDN (December 26, 2023)
The big three of the EDA industry—Cadence, Siemens EDA, and Synopsys—largely owe their ‘big boys’ status to a plethora of small acquisitions. However, the news about Synopsys acquiring Ansys seems to be a different affair. While Synopsys has a market valuation of $85 billion, Ansys has a market cap of nearly $26 billion.
The news about Synopsys’ potential deal to buy Ansys for over $400 per share first appeared on Bloomberg late Thursday, 21 December. However, according to a Wall Street Journal report published on Friday, there could also be other suitors. It could be another EDA industry heavyweight like Cadence or a redux of Siemens acquiring Mentor Graphics to expand its design arsenal.
