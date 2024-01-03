M31 Successfully Validates 12nm USB4 PHY IP Empowering Next-Generation High-Speed Data Transmission

Hsinchu, Taiwan - January 3, 2024 -- M31 Technology Corporation (M31), a leading global supplier of silicon intellectual property (IP), announced that the USB4 IP has completed 12nm silicon validation and has been tape-out in 5nm process, and is also actively pursuing development projects for 7nm and 3nm processes. This proven USB4 PHY IP is compliant with USB4 V1 and is backward compatible with USB3.2 and USB2.0 specifications, utilizing low power and power noise compensation circuitry, providing a low risk solution for high data transfer and SoCs. In addition, M31's USB4 PHY IP provides support for USB4 and PD3.0 specifications, and meets the sideband pin and CC pin electrical specifications, making it easier for customers to integrate Type-C USB4-enabled SoC applications, and providing customers with a comprehensive solution at the physical layer.

Recently, the European Union (EU) passed a resolution requiring all small and medium-sized electronic devices sold in EU countries, such as smartphones, tablets, and handheld devices, etc., must uniformly adopt the USB Type-C charging standard starting in the fall of 2024. The implementation of this law will lead to a rapid increase in demand for Type-C, so the rapid development of USB standards is crucial for the market. For physical layer support, the USB-IF previously introduced Alt Mode on USB Type-C to allow USB 3.2 and DisplayPort to coexist on USB Type-C port. With the further expansion of functionality, the internal structure of USB4 becomes more complex, and IP with key technologies undoubtedly accelerates the development of USB4. The new USB4 PHY IP is developed specifically to support the USB4 connection standard, which not only increases the data transfer rate to 40Gbps but also introduces Tunneling transmission mode, allowing USB4 to realize time-division multiplexing of different protocols, including USB3.2, DisplayPort™, and PCI Express, through the Adapter Layer's conversion. This enables USB4 devices to perform multiple functions, including data transfer, audio/video transmission, PCIe, and charging simultaneously on the same connection line while maintaining compatibility with previous USB generations, significantly enhancing the convenience of connected devices.

Danny Huang, Technical R&D Associate Vice President of M31, said, "M31's professional technical team has built up rich collaboration experience in the field of USB, PCIE, DisplayPort™, etc. M31 is able to provide silicon-proven USB IP as well as professional technical support and integration services, which can help our customers to deploy the latest USB4 interfaces in their SoCs to ensure compatibility and accelerate the products' time-to-market. As a specialized supplier of USB IP solutions, M31 has built a complete set of measurement equipment from signal quality analysis, electrical characterization measurement to system compatibility testing, to ensure that every design meets the standard specifications, providing customers with a reliable solution. M31 continues to be the technology leader in the USB4 space to support our customers' success in this rapidly growing market."





