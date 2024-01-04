Faraday Collaborates in Arm Total Design to Provide Arm Neoverse CSS-based Design Services

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- January 4, 2024 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leader in ASIC design services and IP solutions, announces its participation as a design service partner in Arm® Total Design, underscoring the importance of Faraday's design proficiency and commitment to resources for Arm-based solutions. By leveraging Arm Neoverse™ Compute Subsystems (CSS), Faraday is poised to deliver cutting-edge cloud, high-performance computing (HPC), and AI chips with unparalleled performance and innovation.

With a longstanding partnership dating back to 2002, Faraday has extensive experience in Arm IP designs. As part of Arm Total Design, Faraday is the first design service partner in Taiwan and will provide comprehensive ASIC services, including subsystem integration and hardening of Neoverse CSS.

“Arm Total Design is providing a faster, lower-risk path to custom silicon for infrastructure by engaging critical ecosystem expertise at all stages of SoC development,” said Mohamed Awad, senior vice president and GM, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. “We’re pleased to have Faraday contributing their expertise in SoC design, and we’re looking forward to what this partnership brings to next-generation custom silicon design.”

“We are delighted to be a design partner of Arm Total Design,” said Flash Lin, COO of Faraday. “Faraday offers flexible business models tailored to diverse customer requirements, including design implementation services (DIS) and total 3DIC packaging integration for chiplets across various foundries and leading-edge nodes. We are fully equipped to support the ecosystem with our expertise in Neoverse CSS, Arm IP, and methodologies.”

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is dedicated to the mission of benefiting humanity and upholding sustainable values in every IC it handles. The company offers a comprehensive range of ASIC solutions, including total 3DIC packaging, Neoverse CSS design, FPGA-Go-ASIC, and design implementation services. Furthermore, its extensive silicon IP portfolio encompasses a wide array of offerings, such as I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and SerDes. For further details, visit www.faraday-tech.com.





