UMC Reports Sales for December 2023
Taipei, Taiwan, January 5, 2024 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of December 2023.
Revenues for December 2023
|
Period
|
2023
|
2022
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
December
|
16,979,226
|
20,946,009
|
-3,966,783
|
-18.94%
|
Jan.-Dec.
|
222,533,000
|
278,705,264
|
-56,172,264
|
-20.15%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Omni Design Technologies Unveils Next-Gen LiDAR Solutions with Swift™ Data Converters
- GUC Monthly Sales Report - December 2023
- UMC Reports Sales for December 2023
- Andes Announces General Availability of the New RISC-V Out-Of-Order Superscalar Multicore Processor, the AndesCore™ AX65
- Socionext to Showcase Leading-Edge Technologies at CES 2024, Featuring Custom SoC Solutions, Low Power Sensors, Smart Display Controller, and Advanced Image Processor
Most Popular
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page