GUC Monthly Sales Report - December 2023
Hsinchu, Taiwan -- January 5, 2024 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Dec 2023 were NT2,208 million, increased 11.6% month-over-month but decreased 29.2% year-over-year.
Net sales for fourth quarter in 2023 totaled NT$6,315 million, decreased 7.3% compared to third quarter in 2023 and also decreased 21.9% compared to the same period in 2022.
Net sales for 2023 totaled NT$26,241 million, increased 9.2% compared to 2022.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2023
|2022
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|Dec
|2,208,208
|3,117,859
|11.6%
|-29.2%
|Year to Date
|26,240,714
|24,039,671
|N/A
|9.2%
Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.
GUC Dec 2023 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|ASIC
|1,327,754
|60
|NRE
|742,487
|34
|Others
|137,967
|6
|Total
|2,208,208
|100
Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.
