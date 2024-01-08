DisplayPort v1.4 Tx PHY and Controller IP Cores which is Silicon proven in 12nm technology and also production proven is available for Worldwide instant licensing

January 8, 2024 -- T2M-IP is a leading global supplier of autonomous silicon IP Cores and technological solutions and is excited to introduce the exceptional DisplayPort v1.4 Tx PHY and Controller IP Cores developed by its esteemed partner. These IP cores boast a well-established performance history in silicon production, having been successfully implemented in a variety of applications, including Automotive SoCs.

In the ever-evolving landscape of digital display technologies, the DisplayPort standard continues to push the boundaries of performance and versatility. The DisplayPort 1.4 Tx PHY & Controller IP cores in 12FFC technology represents a significant leap forward in this domain, offering cutting-edge features and capabilities for seamless and high-quality video transmission.

The DisplayPort 1.4 Tx PHY & Controller IP cores in 12FFC technology epitomize technological sophistication to meet the exacting demands of contemporary display applications. Its paramount feature lies in the facilitation of high data rates, ensuring the seamless transmission of ultra-high-definition content at resolutions surpassing 8K. This is especially pivotal for computationally intensive applications, including gaming, video editing, and professional content creation. The 12FFC boasts HDR support, augmenting display contrast and colour range for a heightened visual experience. Employing Forward Error Correction (FEC), guarantees robust data transmission, particularly over extended cable lengths where data integrity is paramount.

Incorporating Multi-Stream Transport (MST) Hub support, the 12FFC technology enables the daisy-chaining of multiple monitors from a single DisplayPort output, enhancing the adaptability of display configurations. Its compatibility with High Bit Rate 3 (HBR3) is noteworthy, ensuring adequate bandwidth for seamless performance in scenarios demanding higher resolutions and refresh rates. Furthermore, the 12FFC's design prioritizes low power consumption, aligning with contemporary imperatives for energy-efficient electronics. This adheres to environmental sustainability and contributes to prolonged battery life, a critical factor for mobile devices such as laptops and tablets.

The DisplayPort 1.4 Tx PHY & Controller IP cores represents a state-of-the-art solution for transmitting high-quality video signals in today's digital world. With support for advanced features such as HDR, high resolutions, and low power consumption, it sets the standard for seamless and immersive visual experiences. As technology advances, the 12FFC plays a pivotal role in driving innovation and shaping the future of display connectivity and applications in a wide range of devices, including desktop computers, laptops, gaming consoles, professional graphics cards, and more. Its ability to deliver high-quality video signals over extended distances makes it a critical component in various industries, from entertainment to design and engineering.

Availability: These IP Cores are available for immediate licensing. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo.

